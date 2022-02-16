Ann Linde to present the 2022 Statement of Foreign Policy

Today, Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde will present the Government’s Statement of Foreign Policy in the Riksdag. This year’s Statement of Foreign Policy is Ms Linde’s third as Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The Statement, which summarises the Government’s foreign policy priorities for 2022, contains a number of focus areas.

“The security situation has deteriorated. Russia’s increasingly confrontational rhetoric and military activities are unacceptable. Standing up for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is essential for the security of Europe as a whole,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde.

During Sweden’s term as Chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe last year, important results were achieved, including through the decision concerning the climate and security.

“The climate is of critical importance to our security. We must take climate-related security threats extremely seriously,” says Ann Linde.

Ms Linde will deliver the Statement of Foreign Policy in the Riksdag at 09.00 on 16 February, and she will be available to the media in the Riksdag at 13.30. Please contact her press secretary for further information.