Organic Pesticides Market Valuation to Reach USD 600.80 billion by 2030 at 13.77% CAGR- Fatpos Global

Global Organic Pesticides to surpass USD 600.80 billion by 2030 from USD 165.10 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 13.77% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Global Organic Pesticides Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 600.80 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 13.77% between 2021 and 2030. According to the report, the market is expected to witness significant growth due to its exceptional properties such as enhancing soil fertility and environmental sustainability in the long run. The growing support for organic farming by several government bodies and associations across the globe and increasing demand for organic food and products are projected to boost the growth of the organic pesticides market. In addition, the ongoing advancements in pest management procedures and technology is resulting in the greater utilization of pesticides which is contributing in the market growth.

“Increasing government support coupled with growing awareness regarding adverse impact of synthetic pesticides on agriculture is driving the growth of organic pesticides market. In addition, the rising research and development activities and mounting awareness about the use of organic pesticides are the factors that are supporting the market growth. In recent years, the growing adoption of organic farming practices in both developed and emerging economies has led to great opportunities for manufacturers of organic pesticides. Besides, several policies implemented by government of various countries is predicted to bolster the market expansion in the forthcoming years.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-618

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global Organic Pesticides: Key Players

• Mark Organics

• Andermatt Biocontrol AG

• Parry America, Inc.

• Certis U.S.A. L.L.C.

• Future Bioscience S.A.

• Nufarm

• Bayer AG

• BASF SE

• Sikko Industries Ltd

• Vision Mark Biotech

• UPL LIMITED

Organic pesticides are those obtained from natural and botanical sources that are lightly processed, if at all, before use. Organic pesticides enable the farmers to regulate the diseases and pests in plants without resorting to traditional pesticides. As compared to chemical pesticides organic pesticides are easily decomposed by the environment. Major types of organic pesticides include avicides, herbicides, miticides, insecticides, piscicides, fungicides, nematicides, rodenticides, and some plant growth regulators. Organic pesticides are available in wide array of applications. Organic products typically found in most garden shops are insecticidal soap, powdered bacteria such as Bacillus thuringiensis (BT), and pyrethrin’s, which are chemicals extracted from plants. These pesticides are used to destroy insects on contact and prevent them from reproducing in gardens.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-618

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Organic Pesticides market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Type into Natural and Synthetic. By Crop Type, the market is bifurcated into Permanent and Arable. By Mode of Application the market is segmented into Seed Treatment, On Farm, and After Harvest. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-618

Organic Pesticides Segments:

By Type

• Natural

• Synthetic

By Crop Type

• Permanent

• Arable

By Mode of Application

• Seed Treatment

• On-Farm

• After Harvest

Related Reports

• Global Bio-Fertilizers Market

• Global Agricultural Microbials Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.