Lillee Jean and Julie Navickas Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Lillee Jean, social media influencer. Julie Navickas, nationally recognized contemporary romance novelist with Inkspell Publishing.

Can you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.

Define what the brand will be. It is important to decide what image you want to portray to the public, and then build on that image;

After you have defined what your brand is, you need to consider how you will position yourself in the world. When people think of your brand, how do you want them to feel?

Include people who believe in you and your brand as part of your team. The most important attributes someone can have with their team are care and trust;

It is extremely important to communicate what your brand stands for. It pays off to take a few months to develop your brand strategy for positioning, even if it takes longer than you expected;

There is always a niche where a brand can excel and help the community grow and benefit from others. As a company builds a brand, building positive relationships with the public is among the most valuable things it can do. Helping others will not only help your brand awareness, but it will also benefit the communities that you go into.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job building a believable and beloved brand. What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

Microsoft would be the company. Microsoft has been taken to a whole new level of social responsibility by Bill Gates; companies in his position should be in awe of his commitment. As one of the founders of a philanthropic foundation that helps non-profit organizations with grants, he has also achieved the global goal of ensuring that more and more people are starting to have access to digital media and skills. The support of economic inclusion, along with social responsibility, is heartfelt, and one that I believe any large corporation would want to endorse.

Read the rest of the interview here

Julie Navickas, nationally recognized contemporary romance novelist with Inkspell Publishing

What are your “5 Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Public Speaker?” Please share a story or example for each.

1 — Understand Your Audience. To be an effective public speaker, it’s crucial that you understand the make-up of your audience. When presenting to a large group, always consider these six things before opening your mouth: size of the audience, setting in which you’re speaking, the type of audience before you, their interests, their prior knowledge, and their attitude toward your topic.

2 — Engage Your Audience. It’s important that you keep your audience engaged throughout the duration of your message, but it’s essential that you engage them from the beginning. Start your speech with any of these tried-and-true attention getters: tell a story, share a personal experience, relate your speech to a current event, show a compelling visual image, ask a provocative question, use a startling fact, spell out what’s at stake for your listeners, offer a humorous observation or anecdote, explain your own interest in the topic, or tell your listeners what the topic has to do with them.

3 — Be Aware of Your Non-Verbal Communication. You may have heard that our non-verbal communication is actually far more powerful than the words we speak. Our facial expressions, gestures, eye contact, posture… all of it — have more meaning than the messages we verbally share. To be an effective speaker, you must ensure that your non-verbals complement your verbal message.

4 — Use Humor Effectively. Listeners can only take so much intensity without requiring a release or a chance to catch their breath. As a speaker, if you do not provide a release, your audience will likely stop listening. If used correctly, humor can be an effective way to keep your audience at ease. One of the best places to deliver a serious point is right after people laugh. Use this to your advantage. As a rule of thumb, just two or three instances of humor in a 15–20-minute speech is ideal. Keep the humor short — it’s a means to an end, not the end itself.

5 — Practice. I’ve never agreed with the common saying, “practice makes perfect.” In speaking situations, we’re not going for perfect — we’re going for impactful. What worked in practice may not be ideal for the live audience. To be an effective speaker, you need to know how to read and adapt to your audience. You should be well prepared and rehearsed, but your message shouldn’t sound like a recording. Be flexible to your audience’s needs to really deliver a solid impact.

Complete reading the interview here

