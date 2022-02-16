At 14.7% CAGR, Fantasy Sports Market to hit USD 64.73 Billion by 2031- Fatpos Global

Global Fantasy Sports Market to surpass USD 64.73 million by 2030 from USD 21.95 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 14.7% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Fantasy Sports Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 64.73 million by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 14.7% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, this growth is anticipated due to increasing mergers and acquisitions across various sectors which will create a worldwide demand for Fantasy Sports. Digitalization is a key aspect fueling the expansion of the fantasy sports industry. Consumers are now connected to the outside world through digital means. An increase in smartphone usage is a major element driving the global market. Global suppliers choose to market services through applications and websites.

“All financial transactions on sports fantasy sites are protected by secure payment gateways, giving players more confidence. Furthermore, the platforms provide greater openness by allowing users to see teams made by their competitors, as well as showing the amount of money available at the start of the game and the money to be won by different rank holders in a tournament. As a result, there is open rivalry among users. Consumer confidence in fantasy sports platforms is increased by high transparency, fair playing norms and laws, and safe payment channels”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Fantasy Sports Market: Key Players

• Battery

• CBS Sports

• Playup Ltd.

• Sbn Gaming Network Pvt. Ltd.

• Sleeper

• Dream Sports

• Fsport

• Mobile Premier League

• Nfl Fantasy

Fantasy sports are online prediction games in which you assemble a virtual team of professional athletes. Real-life statistics are turned into fantasy points, and you get points for them. The greater your fantasy points, the better your player performs in real life. You're up against other managers and their teams in this game. To maintain winning, everyone manages a roster by adding, dropping, trading, and selling players. The global adoption of technology is a crucial factor driving the growth of the global fantasy sports industry. Furthermore, due to its high revenue and expanding user base, the gaming industry's expanding investment has transformed the market. Furthermore, the market's expansion would be aided by the growing youth population and urbanization.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Fantasy Sports Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Fantasy Sports market is segmented by type into Football, Baseball, Basket Ball, Hockey, Cricket, and Others. Global Fantasy Sports market is divided by application into Website and Mobile Application. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Fantasy Sports Segments:

By Type

• Football

• Baseball

• Basket Ball

• Hockey

• Cricket

• Others

By Application

• Website

• Mobile Application

