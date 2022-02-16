Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market To Surge USD 7 billion by 2031, Size, Share, Major Key Players, Segments Outlook

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market to surpass USD 7 billion by 2031 from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.5% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market- Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 7 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 9.5% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, the growing demand for Anti-Acne Cosmetics, owing to increasing skin issues among youths. The negative social stigma related to acne and the increasing consumption of cosmetics products by men as well as women, from the emerging economies, are the major variables driving the market development. With rising awareness about personal hygiene globally, the cosmetics industry is estimated to expand in the near future. Increasing appearance consciousness among consumers is fueling the growth of the cosmetic industry.

“One of the market's primary drivers is the rising demand for cosmetic products owing to the increasing concerns related to skin problems and self-consciousness about appearance. Increasing pollution and unhealthy lifestyles have driven adoption of cosmetic products across the globe. The increasing number of working women population is ensuing high demand for anti-acne cosmetic products. Women employees working across different industries are concerned about their appearance, which is expected to drive demand for anti-acne cosmetics.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market: Key Players

• Unilever PLC

• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (Clinique)

• Johnson and Johnson

• L'Oreal Group

• LVMH SE

• Beiersdorf AG

• KOSE Corporation

• Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• The Proactiv Company LLC

• Ancalima Lifesciences Limited

Anti-acne cosmetics are the type of cosmetics used to reduce acne on the skin, which is a chronic skin disorder that causes pimples and spots on the face, back, neck, or shoulders. Acne is a very common skin problem among adolescents and the main cause of seeing a dermatologist. Acne appears when hair follicles become persisted with dead skin cells and oil. Anti-acne cosmetics include different products such as skincare facial cleansers, toners, face masks, moisturizers, emulsions, and other spot treatment products.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market is classified on the basis of Product into Mask, Creams & Lotions, Cleansers & Toners, and Others. Based on end-user, the global Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market is fragmented into Men and Women. Global Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market is classified on the basis of Distribution Channels into Online, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Departmental Stores. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Segments:

By Product

• Mask

• Creams & Lotions

• Cleansers & Toners

vOthers

By End User

• Women

• Men

By Distribution Channels

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Online

