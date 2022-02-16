Onshore Wind Turbine to reach USD 19 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.8% - Fatpos Global

Onshore Wind Turbine Market to surpass USD 19 billion by 2031 from USD 10.1 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 7.8% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Onshore Wind Turbine Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 19 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 7.8% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, increasing the emissions of the atmosphere and offering policy incentives and tax rebates for the installation of wind towers contribute to the growth of the Offshore Wind Tower. Furthermore, the market for wind towers has created enormous job potential for qualified workers worldwide. The production of wind turbines requires skilled workers, thus giving workers specialized in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, and numerous other industries an advantage. Surging demand for environmental-friendly energy sources, combined with the rapid depletion of fossil fuels, provide sufficient opportunity for the expansion of the market

“In the future, it is anticipated that the drive for reliable, clean, and relatively inexpensive power will lead. Governments across different countries are also designing to stimulate a beneficial structure for their policies and regulatory system to promote renewable energy generation globally..”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Onshore Wind Turbine: Key Players

• Suzlon Energy Limited

• CS Wind Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd.

• KGW Schweriner Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH.

• General Electric

• Trinity Structural Towers, Inc.

• ENERCON GmbH

• WINDAR Renovables

• Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Wind energy offshore is the technology used by wind turbines near the oceans and lakes to produce electricity by the wind. There are several benefits for offshore wind power, for example, renewable energy generation. In comparison with onshore, power is produced at higher speeds, having a positive influence on market development. To generate electrical power from wind, the turbine is placed at optimal altitudes. Complete turbines with greater capacity need high wind velocity. The elevation of the wind turbine is therefore a key factor for convenient power generation, as wind speeds raise with the turbine height. In addition, high towers have less turbulence, which makes high wind turbines more effective. The key considerations in the installation of a wind turbine are structure and nacelle. Furthermore, the design, weight, and gauge of the generator depend on the capacity of the turbine.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Onshore Wind Turbine market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by location into offshore and onshore, by application type into Utility, Non-Utility. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Onshore Wind Turbine Segments:

By location type:

• Offshore

• Onshore

By application type:

• Utility

• Non-Utility

