FEIU - B Troop East / Arson Arrest
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B2007364
TROOPER: Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais
STATION: Royalton Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: February 15th, 2022
LOCATION: 233 Bindrum Ln, Rochester, VT
INCIDENT: Arson
Accused: Justin Manly
Age: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/15/22 Detectives with the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit located and interviewed Justin Manly. Manly was a suspect in an alleged arson fire that occurred at 233 Bindrum Ln in Rochester, VT on 12/30/21. Information gathered in the months long investigation led to Manly’s arrest. Manly has been charged with one count of First Degree Arson. Manly was held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT on a $10,000 bond. Manly is scheduled to appear in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 2/16/22 at 1230 to answer to the above charge.
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: February 16th 2022, 1230pm
Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais
Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit
2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032
(Office) 802-234-9933