FEIU - B Troop East / Arson Arrest, updated with booking photo

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B2007364

TROOPER: Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais

STATION: Royalton Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: February 15th, 2022

LOCATION: 233 Bindrum Ln, Rochester, VT

INCIDENT: Arson

 

Accused: Justin Manly

Age: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: unknown

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 2/15/22 Detectives with the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit located and interviewed Justin Manly.  Manly was a suspect in an alleged arson fire that occurred at 233 Bindrum Ln in Rochester, VT on 12/30/21.  Information gathered in the months long investigation led to Manly’s arrest.  Manly has been charged with one count of First Degree Arson.  Manly was held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT on a $10,000 bond.  Manly is scheduled to appear in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 2/16/22 at 1230 to answer to the above charge.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: February 16th 2022, 1230pm

 

Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais

Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit

2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032

(Office) 802-234-9933

(Cell) 802-585-9865

 

