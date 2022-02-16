The Albion Manor & The Parlour at The Albion to Open in March 2022

Opening this March, The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion are home to an English Pub and Cocktail Parlour encompassing two levels in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opening this March, The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion are home to an English Pub and Cocktail Parlour encompassing two levels in Lincoln Park at 1480 West Webster in Chicago, Illinois.

Married partners Julia Shell and Jamie Hale have blended their personalities from their two other restaurant concepts, AJ Hudson's Public House ajhudsonspublichouse.com and The Dandy Crown thedandycrown.com, to create The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion. Albion was the archetypal name for the island of Great Britain, referencing the chalk-like white cliffs of Dover, and The Albion Manor is a warm and welcoming English Pub. The first-floor bar is nearly the room's length, complimented with high-top tables in the front and six custom-built English snugs in the rear. In true English pub fashion, The Albion Manor will show live international sports on the telly, particularly footy (otherwise known as soccer), along with many other local and national sports. Upstairs, The Parlour at The Albion is an auspicious space filled with color and texture. A full bar and lounging areas surround a fireplace and floral décor, including a custom floral mural by Chicago artist Cyd Smilie.

The menu reflects elevated English pub dishes by Executive Chef Mark Hill. The cocktail program, run by Beverage Director and Star Chefs 2021 Rising Star Sarah Syman, showcases the best of both historical and craft cocktails. A full bar including 12 draft beers plus 50 more in bottles and cans, wine, and spirits will provide copious beverage options. General Manager Michelle McInerney promises service with alacrity from the team at The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion.

The English Pub & Cocktail Parlour will be open seven days a week on a date to be determined in March 2022, serving lunch, dinner, and brunch. Follow @thealbionmanor on social media channels and sign up for email updates at TheAlbionManor.com.

Opening in March 2022, The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion is a duplex English Pub and Cocktail Parlour in Lincoln Park at 1480 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614.

