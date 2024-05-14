LET’S TALK WOMXN & NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION SHOW: WOMEN LEADERS RECEPTION, DINNER EXPERIENCES, LET’S TALK CHANGE

Let's Talk Change: Reinventing Restaurants

Let's Talk Womxn (LTW) and the National Restaurant Show present the Women Leaders Reception and Dinner Experiences as LTW hosts the inaugural Let’s Talk Change.

CHICAGO , IL, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s Talk Womxn (LTW) is a 100% volunteer-based action movement for women to scale their hospitality businesses. Launched in Chicago in the summer of 2020, it has grown to 900+ women restaurateurs across 15 cities and continues to grow with its unique renegade format and ever-evolving partnerships. LTW has again joined forces with the National Restaurant Show 2024 in Chicago to present the seminal Women Leaders Reception and the first curated, collaborative Dinner Experiences. Let’s Talk Womxn will also host the inaugural Let’s Talk Change: Reinventing Restaurants.

Let’s Talk Change: Reinventing Restaurants

Presented by Let’s Talk Womxn and BreakThru Beverage Group

May 20, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Vermilion, 10 West Hubbard Street, Chicago

Open to the public, this is a dynamic, gourmet evening for all who love dining out and for restaurateurs to introspect on building better restaurants. Feast on six interactive gourmet global food stations by LTW Chicago restaurants. Hear from ten LTW restaurateurs in an unfiltered four-minute soapbox. What's working with restaurants today? What's not? These are hands-on owner-operator opinions, insights, and revelations across innovation, food trends, immigration, local and sustainable offerings, wages, tipping, herd hypes and fads, fine dining norms, ethnic or global fare, pricing, automation, charity causes, economics, policy, elitism, and more. Tickets are $60 with a cash bar at LetsTalkWomxn.com.

Gourmet Interactive Food Stations from:

Imee's Kitchen, La Matriz Bakery, Saigon Sisters, Tacotlan, Taylor's Tacos, and Vermilion

Soapboxes by Let’s Talk Womxn Restaurateurs:

LTW CHICAGO:

Rohini Dey, Ph.D. (Owner Vermilion; Founder LTW)

Taylor Mason (Owner Taylor's Tacos; Cohost LTW)

Q Ibraheem (Owner Teertsemasesottehg)

Julia Shell (Owner, The Dandy Crown, The Albion Manor, AJ Hudson’s Public House; Cohost LTW)

LTW COLUMBUS:

Lisa Gutierrez (Owner Dos Hermanos; Cohost LTW)

Michelle Allen (Owner Melo Confections; Cohost LTW)

LTW BOSTON:

Seana Gaherin (Owner Dunn Gaherin’s)

Rhonda Kallman (Owner Boston Harbor Distillery)

LTW MILWAUKEE:

Valeri Lucks (Owner Honeypie, Pie Inc; Cohost LTW)

LTW MIAMI:

Josie Smith Malave (Owner Bubbles & Pearls; Cohost LTW)

Women Leaders Reception

Presented by Let’s Talk Womxn, National Restaurant Association Show, and Sysco

May 19, 2024, from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm

National Restaurant Show, The Beverage Room Stage, Lakeside Center McCormick Place

Let's Talk Womxn crafts and cohosts the first Women Leaders Reception with the National Restaurant Association Show, the largest food service and restaurant convention with over 55,000 attendees. Explore ways to promote hospitality businesses and careers and hear from industry leaders Sue Hensley (SVP National Restaurant Association), Adrienne Trimble (VP Chief Diversity & Cultural Officer Sysco), Kelly Higginson (President & CEO Restaurants Canada), Rohini Dey, Ph.D. (Founder, Vermilion & Let's Talk Womxn). Presented by Sysco, a longstanding champion of Let's Talk Womxn.

National Restaurant Association Show 2024 Dinner Experiences

May 19, 2024, 7:00 pm

Various Locations in Chicago

Seven exclusive gourmet collaborations of the best of Chicago:

Vermilion with Taylor's Tacos and Mmmm Wines; Bistronomic with Pretty Cool Ice Cream; La Luna with Bittersweet Pastry Shop; The Dearborn with Eris Brewery and Cider House; 1308 Chicago with NaKorn Kitchen; The Albion Manor with No Bones Beach Club; and Saigon Sisters with Savory Crust. Tickets are no longer available, but more information can be found at NationalRestaurantShow.com/dining.

Media assets are available for download:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/10soKf5vbbd6z2RlNzs-CQdp-jpl4GDol

ABOUT LET'S TALK WOMXN (LTW):

LTW is a lauded 100% volunteer-based action movement to boost the businesses of women-owned restaurateurs and food and beverage entrepreneurs. It is a unique model of collaboration by competitors. By eschewing elitism and being open to all, allocating all revenue to its members, zero overheads, zero bureaucracy, all-year learning, and real-world support, LTW is the antithesis of most conventional associations and foundations that abound. It defies the model of women’s leadership panels, conferences, and lunches that tend to abound, especially in March. Founded in Chicago by Rohini Dey, Ph.D., in 2020, it has expanded to 15 cities across the US and Canada with 900+ women owners and proliferating. LTW is nourished by Co-Hosts in each city: Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Greater NY, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Miami, Minneapolis, Houston, Milwaukee, and Columbus. Everything LTW does by its female owners is to collaboratively combine strength, counsel, business learnings, generate revenue, and visibility for each other’s businesses.