LET’S TALK WOMXN NATIONWIDE CELEBRATIONS DECLARING MARCH IS NOT ENOUGH CHICAGO PRESENTS “MORE THAN MARCH”

“More Than March" is a Black & Bling Bash hosted by over 30 Chicagoland leading Let’s Talk Womxn restaurateurs and entrepreneurs on Friday, March 1, 2024.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kick off the proverbial Women’s History Month with the 4th Annual Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago celebration, this year titled “More Than March.” This Black & Bling Bash is hosted by over 30 Chicagoland leading Let’s Talk Womxn LetsTalWomxn.com restaurateurs and entrepreneurs on Friday, March 1, at Moe’s Cantina at 155 West Kinzie Street in River North from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with additional Let’s Talk Womxn celebrations happening nationwide throughout March. This event celebrates Chicago’s women's food and beverage industry owners while emphasizing that the month of March is insufficient for womankind. Women represent half the voice, half the vote, half the workforce, and the entire propagation of humankind. All women and male allies are invited to attend and celebrate this action movement.

More Than March is Chicago's woman-power celebration of the year, blending unabashed social and cerebral facets. The US is fundamentally behind every advanced country on equality and opportunities for women and is regressing rapidly in many aspects. Leading Chicago women, including Let’s Talk Womxn founder Rohini Dey, Ph.D., will soap-box on parity, power, and global models to learn from. The celebration will offer tasting stations and diva cocktails by 30+ leading Let's Talk Womxn Chicago restaurateurs, guest speakers, a high-energy female DJ, a drag show, and dancing. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in black and draped in bling to revel in this gourmet women's power bash.

Tickets are now on sale. VIP admission is from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm for $125, and General Admission is from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm for $95. Visit LetsTalkWomxn.com to purchase tickets and join the national More Than March celebrations by 900+ leading Let's Talk Womxn restaurateurs and entrepreneurs across 15 cities. Follow @letstalkwomxn and @letstalkwomxnchi on Instagram for more details and giveaways.

More Than March Bash Chicago Participating Let’s Talk Womxn Ambassadors:

Kathy Hardy A Taste of the Philippines, Ashley Ortiz Antique Taco, Laurence Noguier Bistronomic, Melanie Casati Casati's Modern Italian, Catalina Gaete-Bentz Catan Pisco, Agnes Rapacz Chicago Tea House, Javon Nicholas Egg Rolls Etc, Molly Matelski Enjoy MMMM, Michelle Foik Eris Brewery and Cider House, Tiffany Williams Exquisite Catering & Events, Nicole Nassif Imee's Kitchen, Carol Cheung Jade Court, Genesis Bencivenga Lorenzo's Frozen Pudding, Korina Sanchez Moe's Cantina, Sam Rattanopas NaKorn, Kate Vrijmoet necessary & sufficient coffee, MacKenzie DeVito No Bones Beach Club, Dana Cree Pretty Cool Ice Cream, Raiye Rosado Rabid Brewing, Mary Aregoni Saigon Sisters, Geraldine Hernandez Savory Crust, Heather Bublick Soul & Smoke, Lori Seay Soul Veg City, Jessica Perjes Tacotlan, Taylor Mason Taylor's Tacos, Julia Shell The Albion Manor and The Dandy Crown, Clodagh Lawless The Dearborn, Sarah Weitz The Fat Shallot, and Rohini Dey Vermilion

Media assets are available for download:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/10soKf5vbbd6z2RlNzs-CQdp-jpl4GDol

Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago has over 115 leading female restaurateurs and owners as members and ambassadors. It is cohosted by Mary Aregoni of Saigon Sisters, Heather Bublick of Soul & Smoke, Julia Shell of The Albion Manor and The Dandy Crown, and Kate Vrijmoet of necessary & sufficient coffee, with Rohini Dey, Ph.D. of Vermilion.

ABOUT LET'S TALK WOMXN (LTW):

LTW is a lauded 100% volunteer-based action movement to boost the businesses of women-owned restaurateurs and food and beverage entrepreneurs. It is a unique model of collaboration by competitors. By eschewing elitism and being open to all, allocating all revenue to its members, zero overheads, zero bureaucracy, all-year learning, and real-world support, LTW is the antithesis of most conventional associations and foundations. It defies the model of women’s leadership panels, conferences, and lunches that abound, especially in March. Founded in Chicago by Rohini Dey, Ph.D., in 2020, Dey has expanded it to 15 cities across the US and Canada with 900+ women owners. LTW is nourished by Co-Hosts in each city: Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Greater NY, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Miami, Minneapolis, Houston, Milwaukee, and Columbus. Everything LTW does by its female owners is to collaboratively combine strength, counsel, business learnings, generate revenue, and visibility for each other’s businesses. LTW is open to all women owners in food and drink to build strength in numbers and lift each other to scale. See the credo on LetsTalkWomxn.com

