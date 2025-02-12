LET’S TALK WOMXN CHICAGO PRESENTS THE FIFTH ANNUAL WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION “MORE THAN MARCH”
5th annual Let’s Talk Womxn “More Than March” hosted by 30+ Chicago area restaurateurs and entrepreneurs on Sunday, March 2, at Moe’s Cantina in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kick off Women’s History Month with the fifth annual Let’s Talk Womxn March celebration and feast “More Than March.” This year’s theme, Shimmer & Shine, is hosted by over 30 Chicago area leading woman restaurateurs and entrepreneurs on Sunday, March 2, at Moe’s Cantina at 155 West Kinzie Street in River North from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
More Than March is Chicago's woman-powered celebration of the year, blending unabashed social and cerebral facets. This event celebrates Chicago’s women's food and beverage industry owners while emphasizing that having only the month of March is not enough. Women represent half the voice, half the vote, half the workforce, and the entire propagation of humankind. The US is behind every developed country on parity and is regressing rapidly. All male allies and women are invited to support and celebrate this action movement.
Founder of Let’s Talk Womxn and restaurateur, Rohini Dey states, “Let’s Talk Womxn is hosting More Than March celebrations nationwide across most of our cities. Chicago is the hub for our action movement. We believe it is more relevant than ever to celebrate women-power overtly.”
More Than March will offer over 30 tasting stations and cocktails by leading Let's Talk Womxn Chicago restaurateurs, guest speakers, a high-energy female DJ with viola accompaniment, drag show, and dancing. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in Shimmer and Shine to revel in this gourmet women's power bash. VIP admission is from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and General Admission is from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visit LetsTalkWomxn.com to purchase tickets and join the national More Than March celebrations by 900+ leading Let's Talk Womxn restaurateurs & entrepreneurs across 15 cities. Follow @letstalkwomxn and @letstalkwomxnchi on Instagram for more details and giveaways.
Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago More Than March Participants:
Laurence Noguier, Bistronomic
Stephanie Hart, Brown Sugar Bakery
Catalina Gaete-Bentz, Catan Pisco
Julia Shell, The Dandy Crown
Erin Martin, ECBG Cake Studio
Jodi Fyfe, Eden
Javon Nicholas, Egg Rolls Etc
Molly Matelski, Enjoy MMMM
Michelle Foik, Eris Brewery and Cider House
Tiffany Williams, Exquisite Catering & Events
Sarah Weitz, The Fat Shallot
Wanda Gilmer, Fatso Hard Kitchen
Deann Bayless, Frontera Grill
Mara Smith, Inspiro Tequila
Carol Cheung, Jade Court
Karen Roberts, Jus Sandwiches
Mona Sang, Khmai
Karla Armour, La Matriz Bakery
Claire Ridge, Luna Bay
Lynn Humphreys, Lynn’s Chicago Pizza
Lisa March, MsPsGFree Inc
Korina Sanchez, Moe's Cantina
Dori Isufiana, Molly’s Cupcakes
Rohini Dey, Sanctuary
Geraldine Hernandez, Savory Crust
Lorene Devaroe, The Sole Ingredient Catering
Heather Bublick, Soul & Smoke
Lori Seay, Soul Veg City
Sheetal Bhagat, Spice Note Tequila
Jessica Perjes, Tacotlan
Yasmin Curtis, Two Fish Crab Shack
Jacqui Hill, Whipped Inc,
ABOUT LET'S TALK WOMXN (LTW):
LTW is a lauded 100% volunteer-based action movement to boost the businesses of women-owned restaurateurs and food and beverage entrepreneurs. It is a unique model of collaboration by competitors. By eschewing elitism and being open to all, allocating all revenue to its members, zero overheads, zero bureaucracy, all-year learning, and real-world support, LTW is the antithesis of most conventional associations and foundations that abound. LTW defies the model of women’s leadership panels, conferences, and lunches that tend to abound, especially in March. Founded in Chicago by Rohini Dey, Ph.D., in 2020, it has expanded to 15 cities across the US and Canada with 900+ women owners and proliferating. LTW is nourished by Co-Hosts in each city: Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Greater NY, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Miami, Minneapolis, Houston, Milwaukee, and Columbus. Everything LTW does by its female owners is to collaboratively combine strength, counsel, business learnings, generate revenue, and visibility for each other’s businesses. LTW is open to all women owners in food and drink to build strength in numbers and lift each other to scale. See the credo on LetsTalkWomxn.com.
