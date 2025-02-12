LET’S TALK WOMXN CHICAGO PRESENTS THE FIFTH ANNUAL WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION “MORE THAN MARCH”

Let's Talk Womxn More Than March Shimmer & Shine Bash

5th annual Let’s Talk Womxn “More Than March” hosted by 30+ Chicago area restaurateurs and entrepreneurs on Sunday, March 2, at Moe’s Cantina in Chicago.

Let’s Talk Womxn is hosting More Than March celebrations nationwide across most of our cities. Chicago is the hub for our movement. It is more relevant than ever to celebrate women-power overtly.” — Rohini Dey, Ph.D

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kick off Women’s History Month with the fifth annual Let’s Talk Womxn March celebration and feast “More Than March.” This year’s theme, Shimmer & Shine, is hosted by over 30 Chicago area leading woman restaurateurs and entrepreneurs on Sunday, March 2, at Moe’s Cantina at 155 West Kinzie Street in River North from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

More Than March is Chicago's woman-powered celebration of the year, blending unabashed social and cerebral facets. This event celebrates Chicago’s women's food and beverage industry owners while emphasizing that having only the month of March is not enough. Women represent half the voice, half the vote, half the workforce, and the entire propagation of humankind. The US is behind every developed country on parity and is regressing rapidly. All male allies and women are invited to support and celebrate this action movement.

Founder of Let’s Talk Womxn and restaurateur, Rohini Dey states, “Let’s Talk Womxn is hosting More Than March celebrations nationwide across most of our cities. Chicago is the hub for our action movement. We believe it is more relevant than ever to celebrate women-power overtly.”

More Than March will offer over 30 tasting stations and cocktails by leading Let's Talk Womxn Chicago restaurateurs, guest speakers, a high-energy female DJ with viola accompaniment, drag show, and dancing. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in Shimmer and Shine to revel in this gourmet women's power bash. VIP admission is from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and General Admission is from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visit LetsTalkWomxn.com to purchase tickets and join the national More Than March celebrations by 900+ leading Let's Talk Womxn restaurateurs & entrepreneurs across 15 cities. Follow @letstalkwomxn and @letstalkwomxnchi on Instagram for more details and giveaways.

Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago More Than March Participants:

Laurence Noguier, Bistronomic

Stephanie Hart, Brown Sugar Bakery

Catalina Gaete-Bentz, Catan Pisco

Julia Shell, The Dandy Crown

Erin Martin, ECBG Cake Studio

Jodi Fyfe, Eden

Javon Nicholas, Egg Rolls Etc

Molly Matelski, Enjoy MMMM

Michelle Foik, Eris Brewery and Cider House

Tiffany Williams, Exquisite Catering & Events

Sarah Weitz, The Fat Shallot

Wanda Gilmer, Fatso Hard Kitchen

Deann Bayless, Frontera Grill

Mara Smith, Inspiro Tequila

Carol Cheung, Jade Court

Karen Roberts, Jus Sandwiches

Mona Sang, Khmai

Karla Armour, La Matriz Bakery

Claire Ridge, Luna Bay

Lynn Humphreys, Lynn’s Chicago Pizza

Lisa March, MsPsGFree Inc

Korina Sanchez, Moe's Cantina

Dori Isufiana, Molly’s Cupcakes

Rohini Dey, Sanctuary

Geraldine Hernandez, Savory Crust

Lorene Devaroe, The Sole Ingredient Catering

Heather Bublick, Soul & Smoke

Lori Seay, Soul Veg City

Sheetal Bhagat, Spice Note Tequila

Jessica Perjes, Tacotlan

Yasmin Curtis, Two Fish Crab Shack

Jacqui Hill, Whipped Inc,

ABOUT LET'S TALK WOMXN (LTW):

LTW is a lauded 100% volunteer-based action movement to boost the businesses of women-owned restaurateurs and food and beverage entrepreneurs. It is a unique model of collaboration by competitors. By eschewing elitism and being open to all, allocating all revenue to its members, zero overheads, zero bureaucracy, all-year learning, and real-world support, LTW is the antithesis of most conventional associations and foundations that abound. LTW defies the model of women’s leadership panels, conferences, and lunches that tend to abound, especially in March. Founded in Chicago by Rohini Dey, Ph.D., in 2020, it has expanded to 15 cities across the US and Canada with 900+ women owners and proliferating. LTW is nourished by Co-Hosts in each city: Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Greater NY, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Miami, Minneapolis, Houston, Milwaukee, and Columbus. Everything LTW does by its female owners is to collaboratively combine strength, counsel, business learnings, generate revenue, and visibility for each other’s businesses. LTW is open to all women owners in food and drink to build strength in numbers and lift each other to scale. See the credo on LetsTalkWomxn.com.

