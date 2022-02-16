Museum of Ice Cream rekindles childlike wonder with grown-up fun at all new Night at the Museum experience
Chef Jam Sanitchat's MOIC-exclusive Sticky Rice Thai Hot Dog Sundae for Night at the Museum at Museum of Ice Cream ATX
The 21+ party kicks off during SXSW with an ice cream social like Austin has never experiencedAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Museum of Ice Cream ATX is launching the Night at the Museum experience: an unforgettable party with grown-up and not so grown-up games, boozy ice cream concoctions and plenty of sweet surprises. The all new weekend-only event kicks off during SXSW with a “First Friday” launch celebration on March 11, 2022. Each month, Night at the Museum attendees will savor a new “Sundae of the Month” created by a celebrity chef, beginning with Chef Jam Sanitchat of Thai Fresh and Gati. (Ever tasted a sticky rice Thai hot dog sundae?!) Every month will kick off with a “First Friday” event featuring an extra scoop of surprises and special guests. Don’t miss Austin’s first party thrown by the modern Willy Wonkas in the sweetest adults-only playspace in the world!
INCLUDED IN YOUR NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM TICKET:
–Become a top ice cream chef: enjoy one unique culinary experience: Ice Cream Lab or Shake, Smoke & Smother or Sips and Scoops
–Participate in “Cone-nection” challenges, Craft’n Time and School Yard Games
–Get tipsy at the Sprinkle Pool dance party
–Enjoy tipsy sips from Hecho Tequila Soda and a sparkling toast
–Savor Kin Euphorics mocktails during a soothing night surprise
–Indulge in Chef Jam’s MOIC-exclusive sticky rice Thai Hot Dog Sundae (March, 2022)
–Finish with a closing ceremony with Sukha Yoga’s founders
TICKET SALES + INFO:
NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM
–Every Friday and Saturday (March–May) from 8pm–10:30pm
–Tickets are $68 per person
–Super early bird tickets are 50% off for a limited time ($34 per person)
–VIP upgrade is $20 and includes early arrival (7:30p), cocktail/treat demo and 30 minutes of open bar
–Please arrive by 8:45pm to enjoy MOIC’s signature “warm up/cool down” culinary experiences–Event is for visitors 21 years of age or older
–Full cash bar with additional cocktails and sundaes will be available all night–Program ends at 10:30pm, party continues until 11:30pm
–Visit www.museumoficecream.com/austin to purchase
MARCH LAUNCH
–“First Friday” VIP Kick-Off Party: SXSW Edition: Friday, March 11, 2022 from 8pm–10:30pm
–Featuring a live demo by Chef Jam Sanitchat of Thai Fresh and Gati
–Visit www.museumoficecream.com/austin to purchase tickets
APRIL LAUNCH
–“First Friday” VIP Party: April Fool’s Edition: Friday, April 1, 2022 from 8pm–10:30pm
–Featuring a live demo by Chef Amanda Rockman: former Top Chef contestant, winner of Beat Bobby Flay, James Beard Semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef and Executive Pastry Chef of New Waterloo
–Visit www.museumoficecream.com/austin to purchase tickets
ABOUT MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM:
Museum of Ice Cream transforms concepts and dreams into spaces that provoke imagination and creativity. MOIC is designed to be a culturally inclusive environment and community, inspiring human connection and imagination through the universal power of ice cream. Museum of Ice Cream is a Figure8 brand.
