Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,160 in the last 365 days.

Museum of Ice Cream rekindles childlike wonder with grown-up fun at all new Night at the Museum experience

People break dance during a party at Museum of Ice Cream Austin

Museum of Ice Cream Austin Launches All New Night at the Museum Experience

An image of Chef Jam Sanitchat's MOIC-exclusive Sticky Rice Thai Hot Dog Sundae for Night at the Museum at Museum of Ice Cream ATX

Chef Jam Sanitchat's MOIC-exclusive Sticky Rice Thai Hot Dog Sundae for Night at the Museum at Museum of Ice Cream ATX

Friends enjoy ice cream cocktails in the cafe at Museum of Ice Cream Austin

Museum of Ice Cream to launch "Night at the Museum" during SXSW with VIP launch event

The 21+ party kicks off during SXSW with an ice cream social like Austin has never experienced

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Museum of Ice Cream ATX is launching the Night at the Museum experience: an unforgettable party with grown-up and not so grown-up games, boozy ice cream concoctions and plenty of sweet surprises. The all new weekend-only event kicks off during SXSW with a “First Friday” launch celebration on March 11, 2022. Each month, Night at the Museum attendees will savor a new “Sundae of the Month” created by a celebrity chef, beginning with Chef Jam Sanitchat of Thai Fresh and Gati. (Ever tasted a sticky rice Thai hot dog sundae?!) Every month will kick off with a “First Friday” event featuring an extra scoop of surprises and special guests. Don’t miss Austin’s first party thrown by the modern Willy Wonkas in the sweetest adults-only playspace in the world!

INCLUDED IN YOUR NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM TICKET:
–Become a top ice cream chef: enjoy one unique culinary experience: Ice Cream Lab or Shake, Smoke & Smother or Sips and Scoops
–Participate in “Cone-nection” challenges, Craft’n Time and School Yard Games
–Get tipsy at the Sprinkle Pool dance party
–Enjoy tipsy sips from Hecho Tequila Soda and a sparkling toast
–Savor Kin Euphorics mocktails during a soothing night surprise
–Indulge in Chef Jam’s MOIC-exclusive sticky rice Thai Hot Dog Sundae (March, 2022)
–Finish with a closing ceremony with Sukha Yoga’s founders

TICKET SALES + INFO: 

NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM
–Every Friday and Saturday (March–May) from 8pm–10:30pm
–Tickets are $68 per person
–Super early bird tickets are 50% off for a limited time ($34 per person)
–VIP upgrade is $20 and includes early arrival (7:30p), cocktail/treat demo and 30 minutes of open bar
–Please arrive by 8:45pm to enjoy MOIC’s signature “warm up/cool down” culinary experiences–Event is for visitors 21 years of age or older
–Full cash bar with additional cocktails and sundaes will be available all night–Program ends at 10:30pm, party continues until 11:30pm
–Visit www.museumoficecream.com/austin to purchase

MARCH LAUNCH
–“First Friday” VIP Kick-Off Party: SXSW Edition: Friday, March 11, 2022 from 8pm–10:30pm
–Featuring a live demo by Chef Jam Sanitchat of Thai Fresh and Gati
–Visit www.museumoficecream.com/austin to purchase tickets

APRIL LAUNCH
–“First Friday” VIP Party: April Fool’s Edition: Friday, April 1, 2022 from 8pm–10:30pm
–Featuring a live demo by Chef Amanda Rockman: former Top Chef contestant, winner of Beat Bobby Flay, James Beard Semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef and Executive Pastry Chef of New Waterloo
–Visit www.museumoficecream.com/austin to purchase tickets

IMAGERY:
Click here.

ABOUT MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM:
Museum of Ice Cream transforms concepts and dreams into spaces that provoke imagination and creativity. MOIC is designed to be a culturally inclusive environment and community, inspiring human connection and imagination through the universal power of ice cream. Museum of Ice Cream is a Figure8 brand.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Chef Jam Sanitchat + Chef Amanda Rockman:
Alex Reichek
alex@alexreichek.com
www.alexreichek.com

Ryan Beshel
SIX4 Creative
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Museum of Ice Cream rekindles childlike wonder with grown-up fun at all new Night at the Museum experience

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.