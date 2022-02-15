Evolving the Energy Industry, One Wellsite at a Time - Revitalize Energy Inc. Deploys AFTI WatchDog

Submit Release
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFTI Inc. - North America's leading provider of the Virtual Wellsite Visit (VWV) low-cost oil well monitoring and leak detection for injection wells; is pleased to announce that Revitalize Energy Inc. has selected the WatchDog® platform for remote wellsite monitoring. Revitalize Energy Inc. (REI) is an Alberta-based company specializing in acquiring and operating older wells to restart and decommission nonproducing assets.

“Revitalize is looking for ways to manage assets safely, efficiently, environmentally with a goal of acquiring cleaner data. We want to maximize our capabilities by way of digitization and continue making improvements,” says President Charity Callahan. “As a company, we’re looking to optimize our assets while keeping costs as low as possible. Our goal is to streamline operations by increasing production, reducing equipment failures, reducing environmental incidents, and reducing operator ‘windshield time’ during routine physical wellsite visits.”

REI’s geographical footprint is diverse, with assets spread throughout northern Alberta, and the Saskatchewan area. WatchDog will provide REI operators with critical information at each of their well sites: run status, hydraulic pressure, tank levels, and a regular photo of key facility areas. The Operator's time that was previously spent on driving to determine well condition, will instead be refocused on fixing and optimizing the well.

“We are excited to be working with Revitalize, their goals aligned seamlessly with our mission. We will listen closely for feedback to drive innovation and to meet expectations in the future.” – Steve Robb, CEO AFTI WatchDog.

Established in 2016, Revitalize Energy Inc. (REI) is an Alberta incorporated company positioned to be the leader in the application of modern technologies to optimize oil and gas operations. As a micro junior exploration & production (E&P) company, operating out of Alberta and Saskatchewan, their primary target market is the acquisition and revitalization of distressed or orphaned wells. With this responsibility, REI also conducts the environmental remediation of each site and related contaminated locations.

AFTI Inc. is the market-leading provider of WatchDog®, North America’s most proven and innovative solution for the Virtual Wellsite Visit and pipeline leak detection. WatchDog’s Virtual Wellsite Visit supports oil and gas producers to maximize production and lower lifting costs. It provides all the information required to reduce the requirement to perform a routine wellsite visit with a proven, simple, and low-cost solution. Founded in 2010, AFTI is based in Calgary, Alberta.

