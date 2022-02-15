Submit Release
News Search

There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,147 in the last 365 days.

Proposed Summit Carbon Pipeline Overview Route Map

On January 28, 2022, Summit Carbon Solutions (Summit) filed its petition for a hazardous liquid pipeline (HLP) permit with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) in Docket No. HLP-2021-0001, including an Exhibit B overview map. To assist landowners with searching documents filed regarding the proposed route, county sheet index links are provided.

Now that Summit has filed for an HLP permit, the IUB will review the information for any deficiencies with the petition or petition exhibits under Iowa Code 479B and IUB rules at 199 Iowa Administrative Code chapter 13. At this time, the company has not filed Exhibit H, which is a required part of the petition. Exhibit H must be in final form before a public hearing can be scheduled. After reviewing the petition and exhibits, the IUB can issue an order setting a procedural schedule to establish dates for the filing of prepared testimony.  

There is not a statutory or administrative rule requirement for when the scheduling conference is to be held; however, the scheduling conference must be held prior to the submission of testimony and before the public hearing.

Once the IUB sets an evidentiary (public) hearing, the IUB will receive evidence and testimony regarding the proposed project and determine whether a permit should be granted. Notice of the hearing will be published for two consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in each affected county.  At the hearing, the IUB will hear evidence in favor of or opposing the proposed pipeline. After the hearing, the IUB will review the docket record and base its final decision on Iowa law and the evidence, testimony, and exhibits filed in the docket, and will later issue its final decision either granting the permit, granting the permit with modifications, or denying the permit.

Iowa Code section 479B.9 requires the IUB to find that the proposed pipeline "will promote the public convenience and necessity."

There is no set timeline under state law for the IUB to issue its final decision order regarding Summit's proposed pipeline project.

You just read:

Proposed Summit Carbon Pipeline Overview Route Map

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.