Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Welcomes Jaime Villegas as Division President, Orange County
Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. continues to attract and retain the industry's best landscape operators.
Our success is built directly upon the people who daily serve our clients. I am passionate and committed to hiring team players who regularly earn the respect of their team and our esteemed clients.”ANAHEIM, CA, ORANGE COUNTY, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. recently welcomed Jaime Villegas as Division President for its Orange County Division. Villegas will be focused on elevating services and leading teams throughout the Orange County Area.
— Steven Schinhofen, CEO
"Villegas is an incredible addition to the team. He fits our company culture perfectly and our core team has quickly embraced him. I was looking for someone who had both the experience and leadership to help give our clients the very best. Hiring him accomplishes that goal and I’m very excited to partner with him," said Steven Schinhofen, CEO. "Our success is built directly upon the people who daily serve our clients. I am passionate and committed to hiring team players who regularly earn the respect of their team and our esteemed clients."
Widely respected in the landscape management industry, Villegas has been professionally managing high-end landscapes for over 19 years. Villegas quickly worked his way through the ranks and showed outstanding skills and dedication needed to successfully serve some of Orange County’s most prestigious communities and resorts. Villegas has the distinction of leading services and teams at properties such as Fashion Island, Pelican Hill Resort, The Montage Resort, and Monarch Beach Resort. Villegas is currently working on his Arborist License to further his knowledge and service to his clients.
"I started in this industry as a laborer, so I know what it takes to be successful at every position. I was looking to be a part of a team that was forward thinking but strong on best practices. I am excited to put my skills to work at Harvest, and I look forward to being a part of this dynamic group of landscape professionals," said Jaime Villegas, Division President.
About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim, California,
is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions through skilled TECHNICIANS, TECHNOLOGY, and a SUSTAINABLE approach for homeowner's associations and commercial properties throughout Southern California. Also dedicated to education, make sure to check out The Harvest Lab on YouTube.
