Prince Nereides Antonio Giamundo de Bourbon announced an unprecedent partnership with the China Silk Road Group
Nereides de Bourbon Group and China Silk Road Group bridge between EU and China.PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 15th, Prince Nereides, eminent cultural diplomat and leading investor, has made an official announcement on the tremendous collaboration with Dr. Yan Lijin, founder of the largest Chinese conglomerate, China Silk Road Group, which began in 2021.
The epochal announcement of the partnership between the Royal Private Office of H.R.H. Prince Nereides Antonio Giamundo de Bourbon and the China Silk Road Group is a milestone in the cooperation between East and West.
The joint venture between the Nereides de Bourbon Group and the China Silk Road Group which took a year of negotiations, has been fostered and coordinated by Mrs. Ma Li, founder of the Eurasian Economic Cooperation Management Consulting Co. Ltd., and Ms. Irene Pivetti, former president of the Italian Chamber of Deputies and Secretary General of French diplomatic club founded by Prince Nereides, the Nereides Club – International Cultural Diplomacy Corporation based in Paris which gathers international prominent personalities. Both Ms. Irene Pivetti and Mrs. Ma Li have contributed to the mediation between the two multinational conglomerates and have promoted an extensive multi-level cooperation starting with an ongoing logistic project which involves the Chinese and the French governments and the private logistic sector.
Since 2007, Prince Nereides has embraced and significantly contributed to strengthening and implementing the ‘One Belt One Road’ strategy while securing a close friendship with the Chinese government and leading industries. The peculiarity of this historical partnership lies in the institutional configuration of Prince Nereides and Dr. Yan’s activities.
Both Prince Nereides and Dr. Yan enjoy governmental endorsement from multiple countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, and are directly linked to global intergovernmental institutions and organizations making them two prominent players on the global geopolitical scenario.
To date, Prince Nereides has fostered diplomatic cooperation among 100 countries creating new opportunities for over 5’000 entities worldwide in the field of cultural cooperation, philanthropy, financials, industrials, real estate, utilities, energy, materials, technology, consumer discretionary, communication, biotechnology, healthcare, art and entertainment. Meanwhile, his Chinese counterpart has been actively assisting governments, enterprises and other organizations to participate in the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, and has been focusing on the construction of a digitalized Silk Road while developing an extensive business network in the field of digital trade infrastructures, logistics, transports, real estate, satellite, energy, medical and healthcare, industrial finance, consumer discretionary, and cross border trades.
The business segments belonging both groups, the Nereides de Bourbon Group and the China Silk Road Group, have been implemented with the adoption of blockchain technology creating a new standard in digital economy. Just a few weeks ago, a public statement announced the joint venture between Nereides de Bourbon Group and LutinX for the use of an advanced blockchain system for digital trade, education, and labour migration recruitment. International cooperation, sustainability, and digital economy are Prince Nereides’ core business.
Prince Nereides often declared to be working on the creation of new socio-economic bridges and promoting digital industry transformation to strengthen international relations between governments and industries, to prevent fraud, to facilitate trades, to empower circular economy, and to access new financial resources. Dr. Yan has also been contributing to the establishment of new ecology of the digital economy.
China Silk Road Group and the United Nations Trade and Development Conference (UNCTAD), together with other institutions, initiated and promoted the ‘Digital Trading Infrastructure & Online Dispute Resolution’ (DODR) aimed to achieve mutual trust and sharing mutual interconnection, mutual help and mutual benefit among global trading partners through the establishment of a credible digital trade system.
Seizing the opportunity of the digital economy and digital trade, Prince Nereides and Dr. Yan jointed their forces to foster new growth areas of high-quality development in the fields of digital economy, e-commerce, geographic information, and integrated spatio-temporal big data, to actively developing economic parternships with countries along the ‘Belt’ initiative, and to jointly building a community of shared interests, shared future, and shared responsibility featuring economic integration and cultural inclusion.
