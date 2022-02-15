Free Family Day Festivities at Government House

CANADA, February 15 - Released on February 15, 2022

The Provincial Capital Commission invites visitors to Government House this Family Day for free, fun-filled activities, and to learn more about the historic facility.

“Government House is a welcoming, family-friendly public space in the heart of Saskatchewan’s capital city that provides unique opportunities for the public to learn more about our great province,” Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. “I invite everyone to join together at Government House this Family Day to experience the many frequently changing programs and exhibits.”

The Regina landmark will host from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022:

A Wide Open Children's Theatre performance of a 20-minute puppet show of the fairytale The Frog Prince inside the Henry Newlands Ballroom. Puppet theatre was a popular form of entertainment during the Victorian era, a period reflected in the design and decor of Government House.

Various board games and puzzles will be set up by the Escape Room Café in Sir Richard Lake Hall, which is named after Saskatchewan's third lieutenant governor, appointed in 1915.

A scavenger hunt co-ordinated by Government House staff inside the Amédée Forget Museum, which provides a glimpse of what life was like in the early 1900s.

As space is limited for this event, visitors must pre-select one of four available 90-minute time slots to attend by registering early at governmenthousesk.ca. Current public health orders will be followed.

Government House was built in 1891 and was once the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of the Northwest Territories. It has since had additions and rehabilitations. A wing of the building now serves as the official office of the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan. The remainder of the building is a public museum operated by the Provincial Capital Commission and hosting exhibits, educational programming and various events.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Shaylyn McMahon Government Relations Regina Phone: 306-787-4340 Email: shaylyn.mcmahon@gov.sk.ca