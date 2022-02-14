FAQ: Back On Track Summer Camp

The Back On Track Summer Camp is a statewide educational program aimed at helping Arizona kids get caught up in math, reading and civics.

Parents and Families Is my student eligible for the Back On Track Summer Camp? K-12 students who attend an Arizona public school and who have a demonstrated need for academic support are eligible. Summer camp partners will be asked to prioritize students who have scored below “proficient” on the statewide assessment, are not reading on grade level, those in need of credit recovery, and other key markers of a need for academic intervention.

How much does the Back On Track Summer Camp cost? The Back On Track Summer Camp is free of charge for Arizona students and their families.

When can I sign my students up for the Back On Track Summer Camp? Parents and families can begin to sign their student(s) up for the Back On Track Summer Camp in March 2022. For updates, please add your name and contact information HERE.

How long is the Back On Track Summer Camp? When exactly will it take place? Each summer camp will vary; however, most of the Back On Track Summer Camps will be over an eight-week period and begin the first week of June. Depending on location, some of the camps will begin later in June.

What will my student learn at the summer school program? Students will strengthen their math, reading and civics skills. Additionally, some camps may choose to offer additional programming like hands-on science or art education.

Where will the summer school programs take place? The Back On Track Summer Camp will be available at multiple locations, including schools and community centers in counties throughout the state.

Schools and Providers When can my school or learning facility apply to participate in the Back On Track Summer Camp? Is my school or learning facility eligible to participate? Applications will be accepted starting in the last week of February and through the last week of April. There will be a vetting process to decide which applicants will be approved to participate in the Back On Track Summer Camp.

How will staffing be handled? Each camp will be responsible for recruiting and staffing their learning site. However, for hard-to-fill positions and locations, the State will assist in this effort. Successful applications will be those that ensure camp educators are offered competitive compensation.

How many schools or learning facilities will offer the Back On Track Summer Camp? The total number of schools or learning facilities offering the Back On Track Summer Camp has not yet been determined. The program will be available at multiple locations in counties throughout the state, so all schools or learning facilities interested in applying are encouraged to do so. To receive alerts regarding applications, please add your school or learning facility’s name and contact information HERE.

