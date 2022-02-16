AcademicInfluence.com Offers Expanded Online College Degree Program Rankings

AcademicInfluence.com ranks online college and university degree programs using advanced technology found at no other college ranking site. Students get better rankings for a better education. See the top-ranked online degree programs here…

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While campus-based applications to college are wrapping up for fall 2022, many online degree programs operate on a year-round timetable. This means opportunities to apply are not limited to the traditional school year.

Now, to assist students looking for the top colleges and universities with classes entirely online, AcademicInfluence.com has expanded the number of its ranked online degree programs to 143, with dozens more on the way:

Online Degree Program Rankings at AcademicInfluence.com

Why do the rankings at AcademicInfluence.com outperform those of other ranking sites? The reason is the proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that measures a school’s influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. By analyzing massive data sources such as Wikipedia, Crossref, and Semantic Scholar and tracking their connections, the InfluenceRanking Engine creates a map of academic influence that provides students with better rankings for a better education. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

“Students make life-changing educational decisions based on the information they collect from schools and college rankings sites—and we take these decisions seriously too,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics. “This is why our team of academics and data scientists pioneered and developed this advanced technology—to deliver more objective, less gameable ranking results. Students who use the tools provided by AcademicInfluence.com will discover online degree programs whose faculty, students, and alumni are making a genuine impact on the world. In the long run, we believe these are the programs that provide graduates with a tangible competitive advantage.”

The online degrees ranked at AcademicInfluence.com span certificates to doctorate degrees, with an emphasis on associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degree programs. The rankings cover more than 70 fields of study, including accounting, business, early childhood education, engineering, graphic design, hospitality & tourism, nursing, psychology, software development, and theology

Additional specialty rankings cover

• best schools for online bachelor’s degrees overall,

• best online master’s degrees overall,

• top schools for online MBAs,

• Historically Black Colleges & Universities with online degree programs, and

• top Six Sigma certifications.

And look for an upcoming series of best online colleges and universities in each of the 50 states. (Get a sneak peak with the first in the series, covering the top online colleges in Florida.)

“Our site continues to grow because students want reliable, trustworthy answers to their higher education questions,” says Macosko. “And they’re finding them at AcademicInfluence.com. Whether for our technologically advanced rankings, information-packed resources, helpful tools, our access to the world’s top academics, or our connections to top college admissions counselors, come see how we’re helping students get into top colleges and achieve their career goals.”

