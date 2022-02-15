Submit Release
Nolij Consulting Wins IV&V Testing Contract by State of Ohio Under Ardent Technologies as Prime Contractor

The Health IT leader was recently awarded the DBITS Contract by Ohio State as a subcontractor and expands its footprint to state and local governments.

Winning the DBIT contract with Ardent Technologies is a notable opportunity for Nolij to expand our solutions and outcome-based results to state and local governments and diversify our client base.”
— Ashley Mehta, CEO & President, Nolij Consulting
VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nolij Consulting (Nolij, pronounced ‘knowledge’), a leader in federal IT healthcare and a fast-growing, woman-owned business, was awarded the Deliverables Based Information Technology Services Contract (DBITS) by Ohio State Department of Administrative Services (DAS) as a subcontractor.

As part of this multi-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, Nolij will be tasked with delivering independent verification and validation (IV&V) and quality assurance (QA) services, supplemented with RPA for system optimization, as a subcontractor.

Nolij is partnering with Ardent Technologies, a Dayton, Ohio-based IT company with extensive experience serving the SLED and commercial marketplace across the United States since 2000 with application development, cybersecurity, cloud computing, staff augmentation, financial management and administrative support. Ardent will be providing IT support services including technology assessment, planning and application development .

“Winning the DBIT contract with Ardent Technologies is a notable opportunity for Nolij to expand our solutions and outcome-based results to state and local governments and diversify our client base while widening our geographic footprint, ” said Ashley Mehta, President & CEO, Nolij Consulting. “Ardent’s core competencies in application development, integration and management complement our expertise in quality assurance and testing. We look forward to jointly delivering solutions and services that address State of Ohio’s technology challenges.”

About Nolij Consulting
Nolij Consulting is a woman-owned, solutions-focused Healthcare IT services company that specializes in digital healthcare modernization for the military, public, and commercial sectors. To learn more, visit www.nolijconsulting.com.

