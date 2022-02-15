STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PROMOTION ANNOUNCEMENT - COMMANDER, RUTLAND FIELD STATION

DATE: Feb. 15, 2022

FROM: Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director

PROMOTION: Commander – Rutland Field Station

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, is pleased to announce the following promotion:

Sgt. Doug Norton, acting lieutenant and commander of the Rutland Field Station, to lieutenant/station commander at the Rutland Field Station. The promotion was effective Feb. 13, 2022.

Lieutenant Norton has served the people of Vermont for more than 20 years, joining the state police in January 2002. Following his graduation from the Vermont Police Academy, he was assigned to the Rutland Barracks as a trooper. He was promoted to sergeant/patrol commander at the Rutland Barracks in 2010, and then four years later became a detective sergeant, also in Rutland. He returned to the role of sergeant/patrol commander in Rutland in 2016. He became acting lieutenant and station commander at Rutland in January 2021.

In addition to these duties, Lieutenant Norton has served on the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team and is a graduate of the FBI’s National Academy.

A Vermont State Police field station commander is responsible for overseeing delivery of law enforcement services to the communities served by that station. Field station commanders are the local representative of the Vermont State Police to the community it serves, and they work with local officials and residents to address public safety and law enforcement concerns in their service area.

The Rutland Barracks provides police coverage throughout Rutland County and one additional town in Windsor County, including primary law enforcement services for the towns of Benson, Chittenden, Clarendon, Danby, Hubbardton, Ira, Mendon, Middletown Springs, Mt. Holly, Mt. Tabor, Pawlet, Pittsfield, Poultney, Proctor, Shrewsbury, Sudbury, Tinmouth, Wallingford, Wells, West Haven, West Rutland, and also the Windsor county town of Plymouth. The field station also provides assistance as requested to police departments in Brandon, Castleton, Fair Haven, Killington, Pittsford, Rutland City, and Rutland Town police departments, and works closely with the Rutland County and Windsor County sheriff’s departments.

Lieutenant Norton can be reached at the Rutland Field Station at 802-773-9101 and doug.norton@vermont.gov. The Field Station is located at 124 State Place, Rutland, VT 05701.

To find out more about the Rutland Field Station and the communities it serves, visit https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations/rutland.

