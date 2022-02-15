Lottery Makes $10.3 Million Transfer

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its January transfer of $10,342,242.58 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the approximated Fiscal Year 2022 net proceeds total to $74,391,617.33.
In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.