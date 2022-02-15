Lottery Makes $10.3 Million Transfer

FY22 Funds to State Top $74 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its January transfer of $10,342,242.58 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the approximated Fiscal Year 2022 net proceeds total to $74,391,617.33.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

###