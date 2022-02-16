New Nonprofit Launched - World Stop Stuttering Association Gives Hope to Stutterers of All Ages

"The Lovett Method changed every aspect of my life. My fluency led to the blossoming of both my career and personal life. Becoming a certified WSSA coach is my way of giving back." Washington DC consultant, WSSA coach and ex-stutterer, Vikram Nandyala. "We are confident our WSSA case studies will encourage more speech pathologists to consider partnering with WSSA." Prathusha Ravi, MBA, WSSA coach and ex-stutterer. “I will go on record and say that this program (The Lovett Method) saved my life." New York comedian and WSSA coach-in-training, Steve H.

World Stop Stuttering Association absorbs Speech Anxiety Cures, home of The Lovett Method that Teaches Speech Fluency

For too long, speech professionals have encouraged stutterers to accept their stuttering rather than seek fluency. The Lovett Method instead asks stutterers: Why accept what you can change?” — Lee Lovett

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City-based comedian Steve H. knows the trepidation of standing on stage submitting himself for the judgment of his audience. And for most of us, doing something like that would fill us with dread.

He also knows the fear of speaking at all. Steve developed a stutter at the age of 6, and for his entire childhood, teen years and young adulthood used comedy not as a platform to express himself, but as a defense mechanism against the cruelty of others.

“Every single conversation with people (outside of my family and a few friends that I made over the years) was just plagued with fear,” admits Steve. “I don't feel that way anymore. In fact, I actually want to talk to people, whereas before I wouldn't even talk to my neighbors in the elevator.” Steve, and many hundreds like him are vocal about having stopped stuttering and achieved fluency thanks to The Lovett Method, a disruptive methodology based on the mind’s neuroplasticity and its ability to be “retrained.” The Lovett Method is central to the new charity, World Stop Stuttering Association (WSSA).

“I will go on record and say that this program saved my life" adds Steve.

The Path from Stuttering to Fluency… and a Fuller Life

“When you have a stutter, you look for reasons not to participate in life, in friendships, in anything that requires you to talk,” says Lee Lovett, creator of The Lovett Method to stop stuttering. “The collective goal of all of us at the newly formed nonprofit World Stop Stuttering Association is to help stutterers achieve fluency.” Lovett, the visionary behind the movement Speech Anxiety Cures, helped create the new nonprofit organization to better reach and help the millions of people who stutter. WSSA will provide methods, programs and services that will enable people who stutter to stop stuttering and to seamlessly join the fluent world.

“Stuttering has impacted every aspect of my life,” says 19-year-old New York engineering student, Stephanie B. “As a teen, I was isolated, anxious, desperately alone and angry. Why couldn’t I be like other people? Speech therapy rarely works for stutterers, and I was not buying into the idea that I just had to accept that I was a stutterer. There had to be other options.”

Stephanie was 17, Googling “how to stop stuttering” and came across the book 'How to Stop Stuttering & Love Speaking,' by Lee Lovett, creator of The Lovett Method. She read a few pages online and knew immediately the author was an ex-stutterer. He was talking about experiences she'd had. “I bought the book, and my life started to change that day.” Added Stephanie, “I am learning to love to speak. As a stutterer that’s something I never thought possible.”

“WSSA provides people who stutter with customized coaching to stop them stuttering," says Lovett, a retired attorney. "All WSSA coaches are ex-stutterers who have gone through The Lovett Method program and have been certified as competent by WSSA’s panel of ex-stuttering examiners. WSSA provides coaching at costs that are a fraction of the rates routinely charged by speech therapists, most of whom have never stuttered and who preach acceptance of stuttering rather than treatment. WSSA is absorbing the global organization we started seven years ago, Speech Anxiety Cures, and is retaining all the students and experiences we have forged these last seven years since we began the program.”

To Stop Stuttering, Use Mind Training

“One major advantage of The Lovett Method over other treatments is that it teaches people who stutter ways to take more control over their thinking and over their actions,” says Washington, D.C.- based management consultant Vikram Nandyala, a WSSA certified speech coach and ex-stutterer.

“It’s called neuroplasticity – or as Lee Lovett likes to call it, ‘bossing your mind.’ Neuroplasticity is all about the mind’s flexibility, its ability to change. The Lovett Method enables people who stutter to not only stop stuttering and learn to love to speak, but to learn ways to elevate their thinking generally, to gain more self-control,” Nandyala says. “As an ex-stutterer, I am a testament to the success of these tactics.”

To be certified as a WSSA coach, ex-stutterers undergo months of rigorous training and testing. “Coaching people who stutter has become my life’s work,” says ex-stutterer and WSSA coach Javier Valcázar Cortázar. “To hear a student speak fluently is my biggest reward. We have hundreds of success stories that are both powerful and moving, and a large and irrefutable body of evidence. Stuttering is really just holding back, and we coach our students how to take their mind off the words.”

Reaching More Stutterers with The Lovett Method

While many other techniques result in limited successes, The Lovett Method boasts hundreds of happy people who have stopped stuttering and have been delighted to share their experiences (although some – especially covert stutterers whose stuttering is not widely known – do so under pseudonyms to avoid being publicly identified as past-stutterers). Sadly, most stutterers feel great shame about their stuttering. They range in age from elementary school children to retired adults and vary in levels of severity. All have benefited from The Lovett Method and the techniques and support it provides.

Says ex-stutterer, MBA graduate, internal auditor and WSSA coach Prathusha Ravi, "When I coach a person who stutters, I work to understand the root cause of their stutter. I find by sharing my painful stuttering past they are inspired by my journey to fluency and are committed to achieve a similar outcome. And they do.”

“We have had enormous success with qualified ex-stutterers using The Lovett Method to coach stutterers," says Ravi. "We hope our case studies will encourage more speech pathologists to consider partnering with WSSA and add The Lovett Method into their respective practices. Ravi also serves as vice chair of WSSA’s committee for ex-stutters.

One of those is Rhode Island speech language pathologist Marjorie Foer, who says, “The Lovett Method is now enabling many to become fluent and to learn to speak in all situations. I am incorporating it into my therapy.”

WSSA has four goals for those who undertake The Lovett Method:

• To stop stuttering

• To build a love for speaking

• To train one’s mind to attack the anxiety, depression, boredom and other negative feelings that stuttering and life cause

• To create a moment where people who stutter realize they have not only stopped stuttering, but they now delight in speaking publicly

The Lovett Method programs, training and coaching cost significantly less than other stop stuttering methods. As a 501(c)(3) organization, WSSA’s goal is to help people, not make a profit. The well-known Speech Anxiety Cures brand will become a tool of WSSA. “We will enable people who stutter to find relief for a fraction of the cost of other methods and move on with their lives in a positive way,” says Lovett.

Lovett, a stutterer from his teens until the age of 30, gradually developed his stop stuttering techniques that eventually became The Lovett Method to help himself. By coaching some 6,000 sessions from 2016-2021, he expanded his first stop-stuttering book from 200 to 700 pages. His goal now is to have other ex-stutterers share his knowledge with others in a quest for a stutter-free world.

“Our most valuable skill as people is the ability to talk to each other clearly and effectively. For millions of people young and old, stuttering obstructs their ability to speak fluently, and this creates a host of ripple effects that generate anxiety, diminish self-esteem and stunt career prospects and personal relationships,” he says. “Children who stutter are often bullied. Teens and young adults who stutter find it difficult to build relationships. And working adults find themselves hampered by stuttering in their professional lives. Many choose not to speak at all for fear of drawing attention to their stutter. In addition, the condition can be confusing, as it can diminish in some situations and worsen in others. WSSA and our community of ex-stutterers is changing all that.”

For more information about stopping stuttering, WSSA and The Lovett Method, visit our website.