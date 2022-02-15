Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast Guest Announced: Founder of 'Understanding The Threat'
Don’t miss Monday’s livecast – livestreamed to a Global Audience with John GuandoloWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Founder of Understanding The Threat, John Guandolor is the guest for the February 21st livecast.
Mr. Guandolo is a 1989 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who took a commission as an Officer in the United States Marine Corps. He served with 2d Battalion 2d Marines as an Infantry Platoon Commander in combat Operations Desert Shield/Storm. From 1991-1996, he served in 2d Force Reconnaissance Company as a Platoon Commander, Assistant Operations Officer, and the unit’s Airborne and Diving Officer. During this time, he also deployed to the Adriatic/Bosnia.
Guandolo was a combat diver, military free-fall parachutist, and a graduate of the U.S. Army Ranger School.
In 2006, Mr. Guandolo was designated a “Subject Matter Expert” by FBI Headquarters and created and implemented the FBI’s first Counterterrorism Training Program focused on the Muslim Brotherhood, Islamic Doctrine, and the global Islamic Movement. This course was hailed as “groundbreaking” by the FBI’s Executive Assistant Director in a brief to the Vice Pres- ident’s National Security Staff.
Currently, Mr. Guandolo advises governments – U.S. and others – on matters related to National Security, specifically the threat from the Global Islamic Movement.
Mr. Guandolo is the co-author of 'Shariah – The Threat to America', the first comprehensive book on the enemy threat doctrine, and the author of Raising a Jihadi Generation (September 2013) which details the Muslim Brotherhood’s jihadi support network inside the United States.
He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign War, the American Legion, and the Force Reconnaissance Association.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition: Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(C)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government.
