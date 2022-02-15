Capital Vacations appoints Mike Federico Chief Financial Officer
I am excited to advance our growth and new ventures working with Mike as our new CFO”MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Vacations is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Federico as Chief Financial Officer. Mike has served as Capital Vacations’ Chief Accounting Officer since 2018 and played a key role in the company’s growth and success. In this new role, Mike will assume responsibility for all finance functions including accounting, financial planning and analysis, collections, and financial services.
— Jason Shroff
The creation of a Chief Financial Officer role and Mike’s appointment is reflective of Capital Vacations' tremendous growth over the past three years. The company has tripled in size and grown revenues at rates that outpace key competitors. As CFO, Mike will play a pivotal role in the company’s financial strategy and future growth.
“I am excited to advance our growth and new ventures working with Mike as our new CFO,” said Capital Vacations CEO Jason Shroff. “After an exhaustive search that included highly qualified external candidates with impressive resumes, it was clear that we had the right talent in-house to support our planned growth. Mike brings the financial expertise, business acumen, and a deep understanding of our business that align him and Capital for continued success.”
Mr. Federico is a CPA with 15 years of accounting experience in banking, manufacturing, travel & hospitality, and quick-serve restaurant industries. Prior to joining Capital Vacations, Mr. Federico served as the global Head of Corporate Accounting for Restaurant Brands International and Burger King(R). He began his career at PwC in the Assurance practice, serving various clients in progressive leadership roles.
About Capital Vacations
Capital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over seventy Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 500,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. CapitalVacations.com
Alli Beane
Capital Vacations
+1 202-997-3083
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn