COTI and NFT-DAO.org Partner enabling Akkadia - an NFT Marketplace to accept ADA
NFT-DAO.org' Akkadia marketplace now allow users to now pay with ADA.
COTI is pleased to partner with NFT-DAO and we support their vision of an open-source framework for Cardano marketplaces. We’re thrilled ADA Pay is their recommended payment integration for Akkadia.io”TEL AVIV , ISRAEL , February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COTI (Currency of the Internet) has formed a partnership with NFT-DAO.org that's integrated ADA Pay to the Akkadia marketplace. This alliance allows their users to pay with ADA (Cardano). NFT-DAO is one of the long-standing projects funded by Project Catalyst, making this partnership a strategic and natural fit.
— Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of COTI
The NFT-DAO is focused on creating an easy to deploy framework that would allow anyone the ability to launch an NFT marketplace. NFT=DAO is also developing self-reinforcing composable parts that extend functionality focused on all sorts of NFTs with ADA Pay as the preferred payment solution. The COTI team particularly appreciates NFT-DAO’s give-first community mission to hire college interns to train the blockchain workforce of the future.
Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of COTI said: “COTI is pleased to be partnering with NFT-DAO and supports their vision of an open-source framework for Cardano marketplaces. We’re thrilled ADA Pay is their recommended payment integration for Akkadia.io and future marketplaces building on their technology.”
Rich Kopcho, an NFT-DAO Founder said: “We chose COTI’s ADA Pay to process NFT DAO’s Akkadia marketplace payments for its enterprise-grade security while saving us time and money. The engineering team has been awesome to work with.”
Additionally, NFT-DAO is developing an open-source decentralized government framework and creating communications solutions for DAOs on Cardano. We know we’ll create great things together and mutually benefit both of our communities. As ADA Pay is a part of the COTI ecosystem, the fees generated from ADA pay will be converted to $COTI and distributed into the Treasury as user rewards.
About NFT-DAO
The NFT-DAO is a cooperative community brought together in Catalyst Fund-3 with the simple vision of collaborating to build an NFT Framework that will allow entrepreneurs the ability to deploy NFT marketplaces for any business use case. They hire college interns with proceeds from NFT sales to provide them practical experience while developing the future blockchain workforce. They are moving towards a decentralized governance structure by 2Q22 and welcome like-minded individuals, you can join them here www.NFT-DAO.org and Discord https://discord.com/invite/AVJzsdaa5T
