Inevitable World Summit 2022 Curates Critical Crypto Conversations with 30 plus Industry Leaders and Legends
4 days of Programming Feb 28 – March 3, Early Bird Registration ends Feb 9
At the Inevitable World Summit, we as leaders in the space, collectively aim tip the scales of personal data ownership & encryption, self-sovereignty, and ultimately crypto adoption”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inevitable World Summit 2022, to be held through February 28 – March 3, brings industry icons and leading CEOs together for 4 days offering the best-in-class programming from technology innovators in DeFi, Crypto, NFTs drops with global brands, AR/VR, US Policy and IP.
— Chris J. Snook, CEO of SDK Co
The conference, now in its 2nd year, has captured the best and brightest including co-inventor of the blockchain Dr. Scott Stornetta, of Yugen Partners
SingularityNET CEO, Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO of IOHK, Charles Hoskinson of Cardano, Ava Labs CEO, Emin Gun Sier, maker of Avalanche, SDK Co’s CEO Chris J Snook, IPwe’s CEO Erich Spangenberg, and the Head of Business Development Lavinia Meliti, Open Meta Foundation Chair Cheryl Goodman, Rich Kopcho CEO of NFT-DAO.org Streambed Media CEO, Jenna Pilgrim, Policy Director, Tyler Lindholm at US Senator Cynthia Lummis (D) Wyoming and Marina Worre of Worre Studios plus many other CEOs of next generation influence. To see the full schedule of speakers, visit https://www.inevitablesummit.com/speakers
“At the Inevitable World Summit, we’ve convened leaders to move the industry forward, “stated Chris J Snook~CEO of SDK Co., “As such, we aim to collectively tip the scales of personal data ownership & encryption, self-sovereignty, and ultimately crypto adoption.”
The 4 day event programming also includes a Hack-a-thon Hack-the -Inevitable hosted by Project Catalyst where hackers are creating the future of personal data ownership, self-sovereignty, crypto adoption and interoperability.
Do you have a burning topic that’s not covered? Pitch the producers of the event with you submission to speak in this already packed schedule https://www.inevitablesummit.com/talks/submit-suggestion/
Reduced registration expires Feb 9, 2022. Learn more about the VIP pass and the All Access pass which includes limited “white-list” opportunities https://www.inevitablesummit.com/tickets/
Event Sponsors include SDK Co, Open Meta Foundation, NFT-Dao.org, Project CATALYST, Open Meta Foundation, IPwe and Worre studios.
SDK CO
SDK Co. builds technologies powering personal choice. SDK Co. is building bridges for a more equitable web 3.0 and spatial web ecosystem, re-imagining humanity’s relationship with their data and technology by presenting a viable, more humane hardware architecture and mobile operating system that provides choice and shared rewards through its peer-to-peer decentralized marketplace.
