Authentic Brands (ABG) Group to Partner with SDK Co to Celebrate Volcom, America’s First Boarding Company
The NFT era is the successor to the mobile web, with the scalable impact to brands just as social media did more than a decade ago”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company, and SDK Co today announced a partnership to digitally connect Volcom and its expansive fanbase to the metaverse by way of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT).
As America’s first brand dedicated to skate, snow and surf, Volcom embodies the creative spirit of youth culture. It was built on a passion for board sports, music and art and fuses its unique culture with lifestyle products that offer functionality and athletic performance. Through this new partnership, Volcom will usher in a host of new experiences, including physical and digital activations in the coming year.
“Volcom is one of today’s most sought-after lifestyle brands by board sports enthusiasts,” Todd Hymel, CEO, at Volcom. “This launch is the beginning of the brand’s foray into a new digital world as we continue to pursue authentic ways to meet our fans wherever they are, whether that is in the metaverse or on the slopes, catching a wave or in the skatepark.”
“The metaverse, which is characterized by shared virtual spaces, ownership of digital goods and decentralized data, promises new ways of communicating and marketing to customers,” said Chris J. Snook, co-founder and CEO of SDK Co. “The NFT era is the successor to the mobile web, with the scalable impact to brands just as social media did more than a decade ago.”
“At SDK CO, we innovate and provide partners with unique, engaging ways for consumers to interact with brands they’re passionate about in the form of digital twins, avatars activations and more,” says Ron Baptiste, Chief Content Officer and Head of Brand Partnerships for SDK CO. “In the world of NFTs, brand authenticity and consumer excitement are critical. Few brands stand to benefit from of NFTs more than Volcom, a lifestyle brand with cultural cache built over 30 years and a hyper-connected fanbase.”
“NFT’s offer a unique opportunity for ABG to connect its brands with consumers in an innovative and exciting way,” said Wesley Chu, SVP – Head of Asia Pacific, Spyder and Volcom at ABG. “Throughout the last year we released NFT’s for several brands within our portfolio and are excited to continue with a robust roll out for 2022.”
The NFT will be available to purchase in March 2022. To learn more, visit www.discord.com/invite/volcom.
About Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 30 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 7,800* freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.
ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®*, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®. Pending acquisition in Q1 2022*.
About SDK Co
SDK Co builds technologies powering personal choice that enable customers to regain control over their personal data by offering secure connected hardware and software. SDK Co's ecosystem of technology offerings also includes digital collectables/NFTs for Fortune 100 brands and partners. To learn more visit https://www.sdkco.io/
About Volcom
Inspired by the creative spirit, Volcom was founded as a clothing company rooted in skateboarding, surfing and snowboarding. Building upon the foundation of sport culture, Volcom also supports initiatives in music and the arts and lives by the mantra ‘True To This’ as a rallying cry for persistent rebels and creatives that follow their passions. Volcom creates meaningful products for men’s women’s and kid’s across a variety of categories including outdoor, swim, skate, denim, fashion and more. Volcom is available in more than 100 direct-to-consumer retail outposts globally and has distribution in hundreds of specialty retail and department store locations.
