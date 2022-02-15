Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,063 in the last 365 days.

N.C. cotton growers to vote on assessment March 31

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TUESDAY, FEB. 15, 2022

CONTACT:

David Parrish, chief executive officer N.C. Cotton Producers Association 252-459-3130

N.C. cotton growers to vote on assessment March 31 Funds support cotton production, marketing and research

RALEIGH – North Carolina cotton growers will vote March 31 on whether to continue a checkoff program that supports their industry.

The referendum would authorize an assessment of up to $1.20 per bale of cotton, however, the North Carolina Cotton Producers Association Board of Directors plans to continue the assessment at the current rate of $1 per bale. If approved the assessment would be in effect for another six years.

The checkoff program supports improvements in cotton production, marketing and research, and also promotes the general interests of North Carolina’s cotton industry.

All North Carolina cotton producers who planted the crop in 2021 are eligible to vote in the referendum at their county Cooperative Extension office on March 31. Polling hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If the referendum is approved, the assessment would continue to be collected by the gin and sent to the N.C. Cotton Producers Association, a nonprofit organization based in Nashville.

-30-

 

 

You just read:

N.C. cotton growers to vote on assessment March 31

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.