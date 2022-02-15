Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,062 in the last 365 days.

Commissioner Troxler promotes Davis and Lanier to NCDA&CS leadership positions

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TUESDAY, FEB. 15, 2022

CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director NCDA&CS Public Affairs 919-707-3004; andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov

Commissioner Troxler promotes Davis and Lanier to NCDA&CS leadership positions

 

Photo of General Counsel Jon Lanier.Photo of Evan Davis, director of Farnland Preservation

RALEIGH - Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler has recently promoted Evan Davis of Wake Forest to serve as director of the Farmland Preservation Division and Jon Lanier of Raleigh to serve as General Counsel.

Davis previously served as Farmland Preservation’s assistant director since 2018 and has been with the division for nearly a decade. Davis replaces Dewitt Hardee, who retired from the department at the start of 2022.

“Evan has worked his way up through Farmland Preservation since he came to the department, and he brings a deep understanding of the division’s mission with him. As assistant director, he was instrumental in managing the conservation easements that have preserved thousands of acres of farmland across North Carolina,” Troxler said. “I can think of no one else more qualified to lead this division than Evan, and I am excited to see what he accomplishes in the years to come.”

Davis is a 2011 graduate of Elon University and holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science as well as master’s degrees in Public Administration and Project Management from UNC Chapel Hill and Western Carolina University, respectively. He joined Farmland Preservation in 2012 as an information processing technician before being promoted to administrative officer in 2017 and assistant director in 2018.

Lanier had served as assistant general counsel since June 2019. He replaces outgoing general counsel Tina Hlabse.         

“Jon Lanier was a natural choice to fill the role of general counsel, and I am proud to have him step up into that position,” Troxler said. “Jon has been with the agriculture department for nearly 20 years, and his wealth of experience across all facets of our work will be invaluable.”

Lanier holds a bachelor’s degree in Trust Management and a Masters of Business Administration from Campbell University, and a Juris Doctor degree from Campbell Law School. He joined NCDA&CS in 2004 as an agency legal consultant before being promoted to Assistant General Counsel. While at NCDA&CS, Lanier has served as counsel for the Agricultural and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund and handled human resources and real estate work for the department.

 

-jp-1

 

You just read:

Commissioner Troxler promotes Davis and Lanier to NCDA&CS leadership positions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.