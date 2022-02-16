Pluto7’s Application Development Specialization renewal awarded through the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program
Pluto7 is proud to be recognized for its technical expertise in innovative, cloud mobile application development and machine learning (ML) solutions.
Pluto7, a Google Cloud Premier Partner was also awarded Partner of the Year in Data Analytics in 2019 by Google Cloud. Today, with five specializations including Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Data Management, and its newest renewal for Application Development, Pluto7 has continued to demonstrate its distinguished knowledge across various cloud functions with a unique focus on supply chain network optimization. The Google Cloud products that are included in this Application Development specialization are – Apigee, App Engine, Cloud CDN, Cloud Datastore, Cloud Deployment Manager, Cloud Endpoints, Cloud Functions, Cloud IAM, Cloud Pub/Sub, Cloud Spanner, Cloud SQL, Cloud Storage, Kubernetes Engine, Compute Engine, Container Builder, Container Registry, DialogFlow Enterprise Edition, Firebase, and Stackdriver.
— Derrick Thompson, Global Head of Partner Differentiation, Google Cloud
Application Development is at the Forefront of Innovation and Solutions
The rise of online shopping has increased the pressure on brick and mortar retailers and CPG manufacturers to innovate and reinvent their stores. But by building tailored applications on Google Cloud, Pluto7’s customers are now able to leverage the combination of smart applications such as IoT and sensor data to break new ground in UI technology. One instance where this was successfully created took place in a clothing store where customers were able to come into the shop and purchase items through intelligent vignettes that were one step ahead of their shopping experience by making real-time recommendations at the click of a button. User interface is taking precedence as customers are now more digitally-empowered to make decisions and proper application development is at the forefront of this movement.
Intelligent Supply Chains with Cloud-Computing Architecture
Supply chains today need to scale out horizontally as there are multiple factors involved when considering a broader market which varied regions. This is a driving force as supply chain leaders are looking to find ways to easily integrate and capitalize on cloud computing and IT software so that their teams are equipped with the information they need to make more intelligent decisions.
With more businesses opting to shift their workloads to the cloud, the need for application modernization is becoming more real.
Application development is a catalyst in streamlining operations as companies further promote supply chain network optimization through our Platform on Platform solutions like Planning in a Box. With a deep understanding of the APIs and containers within modules, supply chain management becomes easier as these various applications can run smoothly and avoid interference with each other. This method of cloud computing architecture powerfully harnesses each data resource to its highest capability so that real-time visibility and feedback are available with ease.
What does it mean for a partner to be specialized?
When you see a Google Cloud partner with a Specialization, it indicates the partner’s proficiency and experience with Google Cloud in that specific area. Pluto7 is recognized by Google Cloud as an Application Development specialist with deep technical capabilities. The organization that receives this distinction, demonstrates its ability to lead a customer through the entire AI journey. Pluto7 designs, builds, migrates, tests, and operates industry-specific solutions for its customers. All of this allows us to provide robust industry solutions for our customers to build their decision intelligence capabilities combined with insights from ML leading to supply chain and customer experience business outcomes.
Pluto7 has a plethora of previous experience in deploying accelerated solutions and custom applications in Data Management, Machine Learning, and AI. The many proven success stories from industry leaders like ABinBev, Levi Strauss, Cisco, Schlumberger, California Design Den, Hero Motors, TVS, Stelco, USC, ULTA, and many more are publically available on Pluto7’s website. These customers have leveraged Pluto7 and Google Cloud technology to see tangible and transformative results.
If you would like to begin your AI journey, Pluto7 recommends starting with a discovery workshop. This workshop is co-driven by Pluto7 and Google Cloud to understand business pain points and set up a strategy to begin solving. Visit the website at www.pluto7.com and contact us to get started today!
