Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,126 in the last 365 days.

Veteran Artist Offering Free NFTs

Clufffalo Institute Presents Clufffalo Tips

The Clufffalo Tips

The 5 Free Paintings

These 5 Paintings Are Being Given Away

Famed Artist Charles Clough in 2015

Artist Charles Clough in 2015

Guggenheim Fellow Sends the Original Painting, Too

His mind is an endless source of free-form improvisation and inspiration.”
— Cindy Sherman
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing his successful foray into NFTs, the veteran artist Charles Clough is introducing his next collection of non-fungible tokens, but with a twist. They're free. Anyone that registers by noon PST on Friday, 2/18 will have a chance at being selected to receive a free NFT.

Clough himself explains, "Well, we're going to give 5 away at random to anyone that gives us the basic info we need to transfer the NFT. We're launching a completely new and different line of tradeable images, 'Icons for The Intelligent' I call them. My interest is in art that features the hand and touch of the artist while entering the blockchain realm. It's a new alternative for me and for people who enjoy art."

An alternative in more ways than one. There are the 5 he will give away; the next 10 will be approximately $20, the 20 after that $40, etc. But what's also unique is that each NFT given away or sold comes with the original, signed painting, which are 2" x 2" watercolors. That's in addition to the JPEG, and Clough's pricing allows literally anyone to own fine art.

With his art in the permanent collection of over 70 museums globally, including the National Gallery and The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, going into the NFT marketplace – inherently digital – was a natural fit for this acknowledged visionary. As far back as 1971, Clough envisioned a future of himself as “a painter” in the guise of “a film or a ghost”.

Today, he says “Sure, that was cosmic. But at the time I desired a medium that would allow my work to go beyond the physical realm and exist into the future. I realized that with the advent of digital photography to a degree, but this NFT thing feels different to me. My work, associated with the blockchain, will be, in some ways, eternal. Like a ghost.”

Even the free NFTs are being given away “in unity” and the artist wishes them to stay that way – the “film” and the “ghost”, so to speak. You can learn more about the life and work of Charles Clough by visiting the Clufffalo Institute.

Dean Clough
Clufffalo Institute
dean@clufffalo.institute

You just read:

Veteran Artist Offering Free NFTs

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.