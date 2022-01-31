Submit Release
With Museum Exhibition, Artist Now Turns to NFTs

Clufffalo: Art Omi, 2017, latex on canvas, 108 x 192 inches

Clufffalo: Art Omi, 2017, latex on canvas, 108 x 192 inches, NY State Museum, Albany

Famed Artist Charles Clough in 2015

Artist Charles Clough in 2015

Guggenheim Fellow Charles Clough Mints His First NFTs

Charlie is most known for the lush physicality of his painting . . . energetic, sensuous and often joyous. He’s on fire.”
— Jonathan Katz
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, with his impressive "Clufffalo: Art Omi" on display at The New York State Museum in the state capital of Albany, its creator, the veteran artist Charles Clough, announced bidding has begun on his first NFT collection, The Clufffalo Numbers: 2020.

"I am happy with the progress thus far," said Clough. "We've got bids occurring and the whole thing has been a major learning experience for me and my partners. I wanted to get the museum exhibit done, and now I am turning my attention to the new world of the blockchain and NFTs"

With his art in the permanent collection of over 70 museums globally, including the National Gallery and The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, going into the NFT marketplace – inherently digital – was a natural fit for this acknowledged visionary. As far back as 1971, Clough envisioned a future of himself as “a painter” in the guise of “a film or a ghost”.

The artist's approach to this new paradigm would appear generous. Clough is including his original, signed painting, along with the expected JPEG, in each NFT. He is selling them “in unity” and wishes them to stay that way – the “film” and the “ghost,” if you will. Says Clough, “My art has been exhibited in every state, but the scale possible here is different. With or without my original paintings, this is a new path for me, and I couldn’t be more energized.”

Energized and even perhaps defiant. Said Clough in a recent interview: "The scale of my audience has, until now, been of the 'bespoke' dimension. Frankly, I’m ready for Beeple’s 40 million eyes to behold my treasure."

The 10 original paintings that comprise "The Clufffalo Numbers: 2020" NFT collection will be exhibited by the artist at an invitation-only event in San Francisco on March 1. Please contact Dean Clough for further information.

For more about Charles Clough, please visit www.clufff.com, or download his bio here

Dean Clough
Clufffalo Institute
dean@clufffalo.institute
The Life and Work of Charles Clough

