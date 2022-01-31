Submit Release
News Search

There were 395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,490 in the last 365 days.

Art vs. Cartoons: NFTs for Adults

Clough is banking his art will be preferred to cartoons.

Clough is banking his art will be preferred to cartoons.

Digital Image by Charles Clough

The Art of Charles Clough

Famed Artist Charles Clough in 2015

Artist Charles Clough in 2015

Charles Clough Banking That Content Still Counts

The scale of my audience has, until now, been of the 'bespoke' dimension. Frankly, I’m ready for Beeple’s 40 million eyes to behold my treasure.”
— Charles Clough
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Clough, in an interview over the weekend with a local art critic, laid down the proverbial gauntlet and exclaimed "I've been at this for 50 years, and my works are in a lot of museums. I am getting involved in the NFT marketplace because I think there's a place for adults and adult art. At non-eye-watering prices." As proof, Clough points to his first NFT collection, "The Clufffalo Numbers: 2020". His works there are priced in the hundreds, not thousands.

In an interview scheduled to appear in next month's premiere issue of San Francisco's "Artesian" magazine, Clough sounded defiant.

"Look, I think a lot of what's selling now is junk. Bored Apes on Fake Yachts. Crypto Kitties. Brain Vomit Gardens. Cactus Worlds. For every NFT from Disney Studios offering an original animation cel and JPEG from "Snow White", there are thousands upon thousands of NFTs consisting of pure schlock."

With his art in the permanent collection of over 70 museums globally, including the National Gallery and The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, going into the NFT marketplace – inherently digital – was a natural fit for this acknowledged visionary. As far back as 1971, Clough envisioned a future of himself as “a painter” in the guise of “a film or a ghost”.

The artist's approach to this new paradigm would appear generous, and not just because of the reasonable pricing. Clough is including his original, signed painting, along with the expected JPEG, in each NFT. He is selling them “in unity” and wishes them to stay that way – the “film” and the “ghost,” if you will. Says Clough, “My art has been exhibited in every state, but the scale possible here is different. With or without my original paintings, this is a new path for me, and I couldn’t be more energized.”

The 10 original paintings that comprise "The Clufffalo Numbers: 2020" NFT collection will be exhibited by the artist at an invitation-only event in San Francisco on March 1. Please contact Dean Clough for further information.

For more about Charles Clough, please visit www.clufff.com, or download his bio here

Dean Clough
Clufffalo Institute
dean@clufffalo.institute

You just read:

Art vs. Cartoons: NFTs for Adults

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.