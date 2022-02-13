On 02/09/2022, Cpl. Physic arrested Kenneth Goodwin for OUI. Goodwin took an intoxilyzer test and blew over the legal limit. Tpr. Welch assisted.

On 02/11/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Fallou Gueye (33) of New York on the ME turnpike for traveling below the minimum speed limit southbound in Biddeford. Tr. Ellis determined Mr. Gueye was operating a commercial motor vehicle and conducted an inspection. He was found to be operating the vehicle without a commercial driver’s license or operating authority. Additionally, several mechanical defects were discovered, making the vehicle unsafe to operate on the roadway. He was charged with operating without a license. He and his vehicle were placed out of service and the vehicle was towed.

On 02/11/2022, Sgt. Pappas arrested Marcus Coleman for DV terrorizing.

On 02/11/2022, Sgt. Pappas summonsed Letery Greenley for operating without a license.

On 02/12/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Kobe James (22) of South Portland on the ME turnpike for speeding southbound in Portland. He was found to have a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Jail. His vehicle was towed.

On 2/13/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Patrick Gasore (25) of Portland on the ME turnpike northbound in Scarborough. He had been reported by another motorist to be operating erratically and was speeding at the time of the stop. He was found to not have a driver’s license. He was charged accordingly, and his vehicle was towed away.

On 02/13/2022, Sgt. Pappas summonsed Diane Leavitt for OAS.