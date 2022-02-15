GF Hotels & Resorts Appoints Keith Schreiner to Senior Vice President, Corporate Accounting
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with more than 140 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, recently announced the promotion of Keith Schreiner to Senior Vice President, Corporate Accounting. With Schreiner's recent advancement, GF Hotels & Resorts continues to enhance its operating structure, strategic focus, and finance expertise within its organization.
Keith Schreiner had been a long-time member of the GF family, filling roles at the property level before joining the corporate team in 2019. Keith's extensive knowledge of the industry and exceptional leadership skills have been essential to the company's ability to manage multiple transitions simultaneously. Through Keith's diligence, the company has successfully expanded and strengthened its accounting team with improved practices for processes such as budgeting, forecasting, cash flow tracking, and invoice processing, to name a few.
"Keith's hard work, dedication, expansive knowledge, and willingness to help have earned him this promotion. I am excited to have Keith in this new role, supporting both our corporate and property teams," stated John Rubino, President and Chief Operating Officer, Managed Division.
Schreiner received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from Temple University's Fox School of Business. Through Keith's 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, he has worked with many brands and has held various positions from guest relations to Vice President of Finance.
To learn more about Schreiner's appointment or GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Connect with us on LinkedIn or visit us at www.gfhotels.com.
