ImpriMed Publishes Exclusive Canine Patients Data Analysis

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ImpriMed, Inc., a leading veterinary precision medicine startup, today shared a data analysis report on some of their canine patients. The report, compiled to understand key data that might make pet owners aware of traits in dogs that may predict lymphoma and leukemia, analyzes more than 2,550 samples from patients, collected between January 2018 through January 2022.“I see many similarities between our patient cases and cases reported by other organizations involved in canine cancers,” said Dr. Sungwon Lim, CEO and co-founder of ImpriMed. “For example, 75% of our lymphoma cases are B-cell type and 24% T-cell type, which mirrors the findings of the Morris Animal Foundation’s Golden Retriever Lifetime Study.”ImpriMed’s data revealed several interesting facts, ranging from breed to the types of blood cancer suffered by dogs.Breeds that present with cancer most oftenAccording to ImpiMed’s data, which included 186 breeds, the following top 10 purebred patients and breed mixes present with lymphoma and leukemia most often. Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, Pit Bulls, and mixes associated with those three breeds make up more than a quarter of cancer patients, according to the data. The full list is available from ImpriMed here Patient ageThe average age of a dog at the time of registration with ImprIMed is 8.9 years. According to the report, 63% of dogs are diagnosed and treated between 7 years and 12.9 years of age. The ages are in line with most dogs being of senior age when they present to their veterinarian for a diagnosis. However, ImpriMed’s youngest case is a Bullmastiff at 4 months of age and the oldest is a Golden Retriever at 17.09 years.Type of blood cancers most common in dogsImpriMed’s report finds that lymphoma is far more common in dogs than leukemia; 98% of ImpriMed’s cases have lymphoma and while 2% have leukemia.In addition, most of the patients ImpriMed receives samples from are naïve patients, meaning that it is the first time the patient is being treated for their condition. 77% of Imprimed cases are naïve and 23% have relapsed, meaning the cancer was in remission or gone, and has now reappeared.Type of services requestedImpriMed offers four levels of service to help veterinarians understand what cancer therapies may be most effective for a pet.The report found that 85% of the time vets and pet parents choose the ImpriMed Personalized Prediction Profile, while they request ImpriMed Immunoprofile service 12% of the time, and flow cytometry or PARR service is requested 3% of the time.“We are very excited to see that our patient data matches that of previously analyzed and published lymphoma case data,” said Dr. Lim.About ImpriMed:ImpriMed provides cutting-edge personalized medicine easily accessible for pets with blood cancer diseases. ImpriMed’s key product, Personalized Predication Profile has been used by board-certified veterinary oncologists, helping over 2,500 dogs with lymphoma and leukemia. With ImpriMed’s services, veterinarians make their treatment decisions quickly and with confidence. This innovative approach to cancer care has been published in two [2] scientific journals and ImpriMed’s data continues to be presented at major conferences annually. ImpriMed services are supported by over 200 veterinary oncologists at 130+ specialty hospitals in the US. ImpriMed has raised over $12 million from leading venture capital firms to advance its mission to provide precision medicine for pet cancer care to all. For more information on the company please visit ImpriMed and direct all media inquiries to Sonia Awan, PR for ImpriMed at soniaawanpr@gmail.com or visit www.imprimedicine.com