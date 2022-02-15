Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Mesquite Financial Services, Inc.
February 15, 2022
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Mesquite Financial Services, Inc., Alice, Texas Written Agreement, dated July 6, 2017 (PDF) Terminated February 8, 2022
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
