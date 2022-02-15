Fend and Arrow Electronics, Inc. to Help U.S. Government Agencies Pre-empt Cyberattacks With Next-Generation Diode Tech
Fend Incorporated today announced a new relationship with Arrow Electronics’ public sector practice, immixGroup.ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fend Incorporated today announced a new relationship with Arrow Electronics’ public sector practice, immixGroup, that will bring next-generation cybersecurity technology to government agencies. immixGroup will begin offering Fend’s data diode hardware and Fend cloud services through their various GWAC contract vehicles.
Last year’s high-profile attacks on critical infrastructure challenged operators to stay one step ahead of adversaries. Vulnerabilities impacting IT systems, such as Log4j, have crossed over into the increasingly connected industrial control systems within the private and public domains. Keeping up with the latest cybersecurity threats can be daunting for managers of operational technology assets, with legacy equipment unable to receive patches due to potential functional changes or warranty concerns.
Fend provides a straightforward, affordable way to mitigate cybersecurity risk, with one-way communication diodes customers can use to physically block attempts to exploit known vulnerabilities. Fend was recently awarded “Project of the Year” by the Environmental Security Technology Certification Program, under which the hardware’s cybersecurity and communication capabilities were tested.
Federal contractors and government agencies interested in using one-way communication diodes to physically protect against cyberattacks and the exploitation of vulnerabilities should contact Fend at sales@fend.tech.
About Fend Inc.
Fend physically protects your connected equipment from cyberattack and ransomware. Fend brings levels of security once reserved for nuclear power plants to the masses with drastically improved usability and at a fraction of the cost of previous generation technologies. To learn more about the Fend one-way communication diodes, please visit: https://fend.tech/products.
David Jackson
Fend Incorporated
+1 571-970-1382 x704
info@fend.tech