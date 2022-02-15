Wildlife Systems, Inc. Partners with Wild Harvest Initiative® to Examine Benefits of Hunting and Wild Food

Wildlife Systems, Inc. has partnered with Conservation Visions’ Wild Harvest Initiative® to examine the total benefits of sustainable hunting and fishing.

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND (NL), CANADA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservation Visions is announcing a new partnership with Wildlife Systems, Inc., one of the most widely recognized deer and exotic hunting operations in the United States, in support of the Wild Harvest Initiative®, the first science-based program to demonstrate the full range of benefits recreational hunting and angling bring to the table – from improved food security and health, to increased efforts for habitat conservation and more sustainable communities and local livelihoods.

Wildlife Systems, Inc. will join more than 35 other members in the Wild Harvest Initiative® Partnership Alliance, including national and international NGOs, outdoor industry leaders, U.S. state wildlife agencies, and private philanthropists.

“Wildlife Systems, Inc. is excited to join the Wild Harvest Initiative® Partnership Alliance,” says Company Founder and General Manager, Greg Simons. “With over 30 properties that comprise approximately 1,000,000 acres of private land, our team has been entrusted with the incredible privilege of monetizing the hunting programs on these properties, while also ensuring regenerative and sustainable health of the wildlife resources that are found and produced on these diverse lands. As a platform for ensuring the future health of hunting, we also understand the need to better communicate the broad public-benefits that our stewardship practices provide to an increasingly discerning society, and that’s one of the beautiful things that this program will do.”

Shane Mahoney, President of Conservation Visions and Founder of the Wild Harvest Initiative®, is delighted to have Wildlife Systems, Inc. on board. “Wildlife Systems, Inc. is one of America’s leading outfitters. With a reputation for excellence in client services, a work ethic beyond reproach, and an incredible commitment to sustainable wildlife management, they are an ideal partner for the advocacy and communications work that lies ahead as we move into the second phase of our program.”



The Wild Harvest Initiative®