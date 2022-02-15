Bericap SC, LLC expanding operations in Cherokee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Bericap SC, LLC, a leading global plastic closure manufacturer, today announced plans to expand operations in Cherokee County. The company is investing $19.7 million into the expansion.

Founded in 1926, Bericap SC, LLC develops innovative plastic closures in 24 factories around the world serving customers in more than 100 countries.

Located at 1300 Mt. Olive Road in Cowpens, Bericap SC, LLC’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand. Since its inception in 2008, Bericap SC, LLC has invested over $94 million in infrastructure and equipment specialized to supply closures to the water, dairy, carbonated soft drinks and sport beverages markets. Currently, with more than 100 employees, Bericap SC, LLC will grow its operations by adding several production lines to serve customers across the U.S. and Canada.

The expansion is expected to be completed by June 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Bericap SC, LLC team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“As a member of this community, I am proud and delighted to see how our company has grown over the years and become an integral part of it. This expansion will be instrumental in positioning Bericap SC, LLC as an industry leader and continue to provide employment to local talented professionals.” -Bericap SC, LLC Plant Manager Michael Graczyk

“I am glad to see Bericap SC, LLC has decided to expand and further grow its presence in South Carolina. We celebrate their partnership and their decision to invest $19.7 million into Cherokee County and our people.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Manufacturing remains a cornerstone of South Carolina’s economic landscape. And, Bericap SC, LLC’s expansion not only adds to our manufacturing strength but also shows that our business-friendly environment continues to help our existing businesses prosper.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Bericap is a valued corporate citizen in Cherokee County. The entire council would like to thank them for choosing Cherokee County as they once again invest in our community.” -Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer