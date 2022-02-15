BAPES™ and Artemis Space Network are taking BAPES™ NFTs to the International Space Station to Launch New Space MetaFund
SpaceBAPES™ NFTs will be the first generative NFTs minted from space offering holders an opportunity to invest in space companies through a new Space MetaFund
A decentralized member-owned investment fund empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs is a powerful concept with the potential to be transformative.”CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (February 15, 2022) – As Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) continue to transform the digital universe, inspiring consumers and creators alike, BAPES™ (Business Apes), a new viral global NFT project, and Artemis Space Network™, a commercial space platform for digital media, are sending NFT’s into space to create a first of its kind decentralized member-owned investment fund empowering commercial space entrepreneurs and start-ups.
— Bob Richards, BAPES™ Ambassador
To celebrate the launch of the top NFT project in the world, BAPES™ and Artemis Space Network™ have announced that all ten thousand Genesis BAPES™ NFTs will be sent into space to orbit the Earth aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to create the world’s first Space MetaFund focused on investments into commercial space entrepreneurs and start-ups.
The details of this unique NFT offering are out of this world – quite literally.
The Genesis BAPES™ NFTs that fly aboard the ISS will receive special blockchain credentials certifying them as fully licensed ‘cryptonauts’, enabling an option for holders to evolve them into SpaceBAPES™ NFTs. The SpaceBAPES™ will be minted from the ISS as a new limited BAPES™ Collection during a metaverse livestream of the mission with open participation of the entire BAPES™ Community. SpaceBAPES™ holders will govern the Space MetaFund investments through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DOA).
“This will translate into the possibility of you becoming a holder of a SpaceBAPES™ NFT, and give you access to the world's first Space MetaFund, investing only in space tech companies, and providing you the first chance in the world to become a Space Metavestor,” said BAPES™ Founder and CEO, Erik Lydecker. “So if you get the chance to land on the initial BAPES™ whitelist, and mint a Genesis BAPES™ NFT, you will be given the opportunity never before seen in the history of humanity – to be the owner of the first generative NFT that is minted from space, giving you direct access to space startup metaprofits,” he added.
“The BAPES™ project is boldly going where no NFT project has gone before,” said Bob Richards, co-founder and CEO of Artemis Music Entertainment. “A decentralized member-owned investment fund empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs is a powerful concept with the potential to be transformative. We’re happy to help launch the BAPES™ Space MetaFund through the Artemis Space Network.”
The BAPES™ Space MetaFund is the first of several crypto-native funds planned by the BAPES™ organization that will be governed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
BAPES™, a new viral global NFT project, has taken the world by storm. Since quietly launching in January 2022, founding partners Erik Lydecker, Brian J. Esposito, Douglas Brue, Moe Zahria, and NFL New Orleans’s Saints Player Cam Jordan, have set out on a vision to give the NFT market something it desperately needs, true utility, amazing artwork, shared ownership in IP such as music, and the support and access from legendary business ambassadors made up of the brightest minds from around the world, including names like; David Meltzer (Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing), Larry Namer (Co-Founder E! TV), Ali Bouhouch (Former CTO of Sephora), Dr. Marc O Griofa (NASA NEEMO Aquanaut), Stephnyie Malik (CEO of SMALIK Enterprises), Sarah Dandashy (Iconic Travel Expert), Stefan Schulz (Founder and CEO of Bitfury Surround), Hala Tala (CEO of YAP Media), Christian Giordano (President Mancini Duffy Architects), Charlie Walk (American Music Executive & Entrepreneur), Bob Richards (Co-Founder at Artemis Music Entertainment & Space Entrepreneur/Executive), and many more amazing, seasoned professionals.
BAPES™ has been providing glimpses to the community of its artwork and designs by best in breed designers and animators that have worked for companies such as Pixar, 21st Century Fox, and Disney, of them, the Dubai based legendary NFT artist Shaikh Danial.
BAPES™ spent $0 on marketing and advertising to date, nor have they utilized any star power or influencers to create awareness. The entire movement, and acceptances, from BAPESCLAN™ community members located around the world has been 100% organic and genuine.
BAPES™ (Business Apes LLC) was founded by serial entrepreneurs Erik Lydecker, Douglas Brue, Brian J. Esposito, Moe Zahria and American football veteran Cam Jordan.
For more information on how you can invest in this unique project, please contact Douglas Brue at pr@bapes.xyz.
For more information about BAPES™, please visit: https://bapes.xyz/
For more information about Artemis Space Network, please visit: https://www.artemismusicentertainment.com
“BAPES” and “BAPESCLAN” are trademarks of Business Apes LLC
“Artemis Space Network” is a trademark of Artemis Music Entertainment Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:
The press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
Media Relations
Artemis Music Entertainment Inc.
media@artemis-music.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn