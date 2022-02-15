BAPES™ and Artemis Space Network are taking BAPES™ NFTs to the International Space Station to Launch New Space MetaFund

SpaceBAPES™ NFTs will provide access to the world's first Space MetaFund BAPES™ (Business Apes) is a new viral global NFT project BAPES™ NFTs will be beamed to the International Space Station via the Artemis Space Network

SpaceBAPES™ NFTs will be the first generative NFTs minted from space offering holders an opportunity to invest in space companies through a new Space MetaFund

A decentralized member-owned investment fund empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs is a powerful concept with the potential to be transformative.” — Bob Richards, BAPES™ Ambassador