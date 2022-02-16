KDG Named #1 Global Zoho Creator Partner

KDG has been named the Zoho Global Leader in the 2021 Partner Awards.

KDG in Allentown, PA, is one of the world’s leading providers of Zoho Creator development and support.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG has been named 2021’s #1 Global Zoho Creator Partner. This is the first time the Allentown software development team has received this honor. Zoho Creator, a cloud-based custom app development tool, has hundreds of partners around the globe.

“This is an extraordinary honor,” says Kyle David, president and CEO of KDG. “We thank our clients who have trusted us as their Zoho Partner and who have allowed us to truly become part of their business as we work to automate their processes and streamline their operations.”

As a certified Zoho Partner for nearly a decade, KDG has worked with hundreds of businesses in healthcare, education, manufacturing, distribution, and operations. Their award-winning development team has used Creator to build payroll systems, project management tools, approval processes, client portals, and more.

“Large or small, Zoho Creator is an invaluable tool for any business,” says Mike Dranginis, AVP of Zoho Development at KDG. “It’s affordable enough, accessible enough, and flexible enough to help them manage their business operations and intelligence.”

Zoho Creator is just one of the many tools developed by Zoho. Other Zoho applications include Zoho CRM, Zoho Books, Zoho Analytics, Zoho Inventory, and Zoho Projects. KDG is a premium partner and can assist small, medium, and enterprise businesses across all Zoho applications.

Other services provided by KDG include UI/UX design, custom software development, small business IT support, digital marketing, and managed accounting services. To learn more, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/ or call 610-336-4822.



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.