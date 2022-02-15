BetterWorld Technology Recognized on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List

The company is named in the Pioneer 250 category. BetterWorld Technology Recognized for Managed IT Excellence for SMB Market

RESTON, VA, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reston, Virginia, February 14, 2022 – BetterWorld Technology today announced it has been named to CRN’s Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list as one of the MSP Pioneer 250. The annual list recognizes the top technology providers and consultants in North America whose leading approach to managed services enables their clients to improve operational efficiencies, cut costs, get more value from their IT investments, and successfully leverage technology to achieve a greater competitive advantage.

The company is named in the Pioneer 250 category which recognizes managed service providers who have built their business model around providing managed services to the SMB market.

In today’s world of outsourced IT, the expertise of MSPs has become increasingly important to organizations. The choices in selecting a vendor can be overwhelming and working with BetterWorld as your IT provider is making a difference in the world. As a B Corp business and IT leader of 20 years, our mission is to help your mission. From disaster recovery to cybersecurity, managed IT services and telecom solutions, our customized products and all-inclusive support center keep your business moving forward.

“It has been an honor to serve our customers over the past 15 years, delivering customized IT solutions for small to mid-sized enterprises, municipalities, and nonprofits as the MSP industry has evolved. Today in the Covid pandemic era, BetterWorld’s services are even more mission-critical than ever before as trends such as work from home and the proliferation of personal and corporate device management and security have moved to the forefront. At the same time, we are proud to be a founding B Corp, solidifying our unique mission to make it a better world for both our customers and the communities we serve. Our motto has always been: Customer first, you outsource,

BetterWorld manages and delivers!” said James F. Kenefick, Chairman, BetterWorld Technology.

BetterWorld Technology provides a growing array of managed IT services that are “always on, always ready”, including hosted servers and co-location services, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) hosted internet, voice services, cloud back-up, helpdesk, cybersecurity, and data center services.

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500

About BetterWorld Technology

BetterWorld Technology, for the past twenty years, is a founding and certified B Corporation delivering impact-oriented managed IT solutions. BetterWorld focuses on your business technology needs while serving people and the planet. From local, regional and national nonprofits, to growing startups and Fortune 500 organizations, BetterWorld’s custom IT solutions support organizations of every size. For more information visit www.betterworldtechnology.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and on our Blog.

Commitment to Diversity

BetterWorld Technology was founded in 2002 as a nationwide IT and telecommunications service provider focused on environmental and social impact as well as diversity. With this ethos baked into our company from day one, our team, products, and mission have evolved but never wavered from our founding principles and DNA. As a founding and still-certified Benefit Corporation, that expanding framework has served us well as we have grown, keeping our feet on the ground in all areas of impact and how better to serve our customers, society, and the planet.

As we enter our 20th year of service, our commitment to making it a better world has never been stronger and we are prouder than ever to be BetterWorld Technology.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

