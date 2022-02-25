The Packaging Company Adds PAPERbubble® to Its Sustainable Packaging Lineup
An alternative to plastics-based void fill, the design of PAPERbubble® is both functional and attractive.
The latest addition to the online retailer’s growing list of alternatives to plastics-based void fills is a recent debut in the North American packaging world.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Packaging Company, award-winning online retailer of stock and custom packaging, has added an innovative packaging material to its growing lineup of sustainable and eco-conscious void fill options. PAPERbubble® is a viable alternative to the more traditional bubble cushion and foam peanuts often used in protecting items during the shipping process.
Made from paper and formed into sheets featuring raised bubble-like structures, PAPERbubble® is constructed to provide the strength and support needed to fill voids, cushion products, and defend against cosmetic damage.
Each sheet is compostable and 100% recyclable, requiring no special actions or separating of components, reducing waste, and increasing the likelihood of being recycled by the end user. As part of its sustainable and eco-friendly design, the PAPERbubble® shipping box also acts as a built-in, ready-to-go packaging dispenser. This keeps costs down for businesses, fulfillment centers, and consumers alike.
“Our customers are a smart and savvy set, always on the lookout for packaging materials that ensure their products are safe while minimizing their effect on the planet,” says Olivia Pietersen, E-Commerce Business Manager at The Packaging Company. “As an alternative to other plastics-based void fills, we know PAPERbubble® is going to be a hit with e-commerce businesses everywhere.”
The Packaging Company, from its inception, has been focused on providing eco-conscious and sustainable packaging materials whenever possible. That focus starts with stock packaging options such as eco-friendly mailers and biodegradable packing peanuts and continues into Earth-friendly products like custom tissue paper and custom food paper available in the Custom Shop.
Adding PAPERbubble® to this growing list of eco-friendly options benefits any business looking to build a packaging strategy that, from start to finish, is as sustainable as possible. As e-commerce only continues to grow, and delivery services grow to match, customer shipments will need a void fill that reliably protects items during their journey.
The sustainable nature of PAPERbubble® packaging ensures that protection of product and planet can happen at the same time, in any situation where traditional bubble or foam options are typically used. The Packaging Company is fortunate to be one of the first online retailers to offer it to North American customers and looks forward to seeing socially and environmentally focused businesses use it to strengthen their shipping practices and branding image at the same time.
The Packaging Company is an award-winning online retailer of packaging supplies. Their mission is to provide businesses of all sizes with access to not only high-quality stock packaging, but also customized packaging that’s key for building memorable branding and positive reputation in today’s e-commerce-focused world. Their toolsets, industry insight, and dedication ensure they live up to their guiding motto: Your E-Commerce Partner.
For more information, please visit www.thepackagingcompany.com.
Media Dept
Media@CHP
email us here