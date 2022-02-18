The Packaging Company Helps Restaurants Strengthen Their Brands With Custom Food Paper
The free, easy-to-use online design tool allows users to upload high resolution logos or graphics to create custom designs.
Custom food paper is greaseproof and ideal for use with baked goods, sandwiches, food baskets, serving trays, and more.
Custom food paper gives restaurants, bakeries, sandwich shops, and other establishments additional branding opportunities to strengthen customer recognition.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Packaging Company, an online leader in stock and custom packaging supplies, has announced the addition of custom food paper to its already comprehensive lineup of custom printed business offerings in its Custom Shop.
Custom packaging options are an excellent way for brands to stand out and improve the connection they have with their customers. While these options were once only available to large chains and corporations who could afford high print quantities, advances in technology have made these selections more accessible to smaller businesses looking to stand out in today’s ecommerce-driven world.
In addition to affordable pricing and short-run print options, The Packaging Company has also simplified and improved the online ordering process. Customers can use the free and easy-to-use online design tool on The Packaging Company’s website to create their custom food paper without the need to work with a designer.
The streamlined process involves uploading a logo, choosing from several pre-designed patterns, adjusting sizing and angles, and choosing desired colors. Up to two colors – one for the logo, and an optional one for the background – can be selected. The online tool is powerful enough to allow for the fine-tuning of design choices but is straightforward enough that customers can create an attractive and professional-looking pattern in just a minute or two.
“It’s always our focus to bring eco-friendly, high quality custom packaging options to our Custom Shop and make them accessible to businesses of all sizes,” says Olivia Pietersen, E-Commerce Business Manager at The Packaging Company. “Custom food paper is the perfect meeting of sustainable, food-safe, and customizable packaging.”
Understanding the difficulties that restaurants and other food service businesses have been through over the last two years, The Packaging Company is committed to providing accessible and affordable options that help these businesses stand out and strengthen their brands.
For this reason, like all The Packaging Company's high quality custom packaging solutions, custom printed food paper is available as a short-run custom option. This makes it an ideal choice for small and medium-sized businesses. Custom food paper can be ordered in quantities starting at just 250 sheets, enabling businesses to avoid having to place larger, more costly orders that occupy limited shelf space.
Printed using water-based food-safe inks on FSC-certified (Forestry Stewardship Council™) paper, custom food paper is greaseproof without using plastic, wax, or chemical coatings. This makes it 100% compostable and recyclable as well as FDA-approved as safe to use with food. It’s an ideal option for restaurants and food service businesses, whether they serve burgers, wings, ribs, fries, sandwiches, wraps, baked goods, or a wide variety of other products.
Offered in multiple sizes, custom food paper is suitable for a variety of uses. Smaller sheets are often best for small single-serve items, medium sizes are a popular choice for bakery boxes and food baskets, while larger sheets are ideal for food wraps and tray liners.
The Packaging Company has years of experience in offering custom packaging and stock shipping supplies for businesses of all types and sizes, from ecommerce retailers to food service companies and everything in between. For more information, please visit The Packaging Company website.
Media Dept
Media@CHP
email us here