Add Personality and Style to Unboxing Experiences With The Packaging Company’s Latest Offering
Printed tissue paper is now available in a wide variety of attractive and colorful designs.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the role that presentation and personality play when packaging products or shipments, The Packaging Company has announced the addition of printed tissue paper to its extensive tissue paper packaging lineup.
Printed on high-quality, soft-to-the-touch tissue paper, these pre-printed sheets feature bright and colorful eye-catching patterns, including holiday- and event-themed sheets for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, birthdays, and more.
The printed tissue paper option joins The Packaging Company’s large selection of paper choices, which already includes colored tissue paper and double-sided metallic color tissue paper options.
“Our colored and metallic tissue paper has long proven that packaging fill can be beautiful and pleasing to the eye,” says Olivia Pietersen, E-Commerce Business Manager at The Packaging Company. “It’s exciting to introduce printed tissue paper into the mix, as its colorful patterns and themes add a kind of personality you won’t find in anything else.”
The printed tissue paper designs featured on The Packaging Company site are printed with water-safe inks, made from 100% post-manufactured recycled materials, and can be easily recycled by customers when no longer needed.
When it comes to customers opening shipments or unwrapping products, first impressions matter. Using beautiful wrapping and packaging materials builds positive feelings in the customer’s mind and improves their opinion of a business. In today’s competitive ecommerce landscape – and with the popularity of social media unboxings and product showcases – forming this strong positive association is one of the keys to business success.
The Packaging Company works to provide ecommerce customers and businesses large and small with a variety of beautiful and affordable options for wrapping products, filling boxes, and building unforgettable unboxing experiences.
The printed tissue paper category is a great complement to The Packaging Company’s custom tissue paper option. Not only is it ideal for those looking for something that has a pattern or personality beyond just simple color, but also for businesses who can’t wait for custom tissue paper to be produced.
Custom printed tissue paper is an eco-friendly custom packaging option that can be quickly designed using the free and easy-to-use online tissue paper designer tool found in the Custom Shop.
The Packaging Company is a dedicated and experienced online provider of stock and custom packaging supplies for retailers, food service providers, ecommerce stores, and businesses of all shapes and sizes. By offering printed options and custom designs, they make it easy and accessible for just about any business to infuse their shipments with personality and professionalism.
For more information, please visit The Packaging Company online.
