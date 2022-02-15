14 couples getting married virtually in DC on Valentine's Day | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — It's time to Get Uplifted on this Valentine's Day!

Well, it will be a Valentine's Day to remember for more than two dozen D.C. residents. A total of 14 couples are getting married later Monday at D.C. Superior Court.

Camila Rezende and Joseph Saldago are among the couples who will tie the knot in virtual ceremonies Monday.

The soon-to-be newlyweds first met in 2019 when he was a lifeguard at the Takoma Park pool. Joseph popped the question at a pumpkin patch two years later.

"I still remember her doing the backstroke and seeing her beautiful face popping out of the water that image sticks in my mind and making her laugh," Joseph said.

"I'm from Brazil and our wedding tomorrow is online so I can invite everybody in Brazil to watch it too and Joseph's family - we can send to them too because they can't come anyway. For me I think it's good because I will have my family even if they're not with me...," Camila said.

"Pandemic or not we're getting married...," Joseph said. "Nothing is going to stop me from loving this woman."

We want to wish Joseph and Camila and the 13 other couples a happy wedding and Valentine's Day!