M. Davis & Sons Promotes Jamison and Lloyd to Project Management
M. Davis has promoted two team members, Brandon Jamison and Russell Lloyd, to the role of Project Manager to oversee energy and oil sectors.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M. Davis & Sons, Inc., a woman-owned, fifth generation industrial construction company with over 150 years in business in Delaware, has promoted two team members to the M. Davis Project Management team.
Brandon Jamison, who joined M. Davis & Sons in 2017 as a mechanical project coordinator, has since risen steadily through the ranks and will oversee mechanical projects in energy and oil and gas sectors. In the role of Project Manager, Jamison will help lead the way into large mechanical projects. Jamison earned his AAS from Delaware Technical & Community College.
“Brandon is an enthusiastic and dependable contributor on many mechanical projects for several years,” said John Gooden, President & COO.
Russell Lloyd, who joined M. Davis & Sons in 2012 as an electrical project coordinator, has built the M. Davis Electrical presence at various oil and gas sites, as well as in energy markets. Lloyd is a seasoned veteran of electrical projects and holds multiple electrical certifications and licenses. He brings more than 30 years of skill and knowledge to this role.
“Russ’s dedication to M. Davis is commendable and I’m happy to promote him to a position for which he is more than qualified,” said Scott Dolor, Vice President of Operations.
About M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
M. Davis & Sons, Inc. is a 5th generation industrial construction company that is leading the way as a new breed of industrial services provider for global corporations and government agencies. Our complete construction, fabrication, and maintenance capabilities produce customized, turnkey solutions for mechanical, electrical and fabrication projects. M. Davis is headquartered in Delaware with additional manufacturing and engineering plants in the Mid-Atlantic region/
For more information, visit www.mdavisinc.com.
Elaine Buonopane
M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
+1 3029933365
